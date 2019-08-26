Boys tennis falls to Snider
The Bulldogs tennis squad fell to Snider 4-1 on Monday, Aug. 19, at home. The Bulldogs’ lone win came from No. 1 doubles team Justin Cummings and August DiFederico, who defeated Braden Shin and Aaron Fenn 6-3, 6-4. Jacob Kortenber (No. 1 singles) lost 6-0, 6-0 to Seth Geisleman. Isaac Fanco (No. 2 singles) fell 6-0, 6-0 to Andrew Dane, and Brock Rondot (No. 3 singles) fell 6-1, 6-4 to Jacob Hein. In doubles play, Ben Close and Tom Hennegan (No. 2 doubles) fell to Tyler Kaiser and Braeden Hale 6-3, 6-4.
Girls varsity soccer falls to Northrop, beats Lakewood Park
Despite an excellent night for keeper Gabrielle Bussard, the Lady Bulldogs soccer team fell 3-0 to Northrop at home Wednesday, Aug. 21. Bussard had 24 saves during the match.
Led by Sabra Harms with four goals, the Lady Bulldogs dominated at Lakewood Park Christian School on Monday, Aug. 19, beating the Panthers 7-0. Additional goals were scored by Dani Lesser, Haley Brooks and Elizabeth Kruse, each with one. Bussard had 12 saves.
Girls volleyball defeats Woodlan, North Side
The Bulldogs volleyball team earned a win at home Tuesday, Aug. 20, beating Woodlan 3-1 (25-22, 13-25, 30-28, 25-17). Emily Cordray led the team with 4 aces, 14 digs, 14 kills and 2 blocks. Taylor Creed earned 25 assists.
The girls also beat North Side 3-0 at home Saturday, Aug. 17. Creed led with 8 aces and 27 assists. Ava Doster earned 8 digs. Cordray earned 18 kills, and Saniya Jordan and Avarcia Nard each earned 1 block.
Boys soccer beats Eastside, falls to Woodlan
The Bulldogs boys soccer team brought home a win Tuesday, Aug. 20, beating Eastside 4-1. Braden Souers scored three goals on four shots, while Kyaw Kwey earned one on two shots. Andres Aragon earned an assist.
The Bulldogs fell 2-1 to Woodlan in scrimmage play Monday, Aug. 19.
Girls cross country takes 5th at Norwell Invitational
Led by a 7th-place finish by Aubree Kline, the Lady Bulldogs took 5th at the Norwell Invitational Saturday, Aug. 17. Makayla Coomer finished 17th, followed by Madison Hammond (29th), Mykasia Bostic (35th), Marissa Goodwin (38th), Rebekah McCagg (41st) and Sophia Police (47th).
Norwell took first overall with 45 points, followed by Bishop Luers (72), Maconaquah (110), Garrett (126) and New Haven (126).
Girls golf falls to DeKalb, 201-243
The New Haven girls golf team lost at home Wednesday, Aug. 21, against DeKalb, falling 243-201. Lily Bohde led the team with a 57, followed by Lily Turner with a 58, Grace Smith with a 60, Reece Rosario with a 68 and Lauren Harris with a 69.
Boys runners finish 3rd at Norwell
The Bulldogs finished strong at the Norwell Invitational Saturday, Aug. 17. Luis Saldana led the team with a 3rd-place finish, earning a medal.
Andrew Arnos finished 9th, followed by Laterrius Cassell in 10th.
Justin Rhodes came in at 16th and Coby Grunden finished 20th, followed by Isaiah Belcher (29th) and James Rhodes (33rd). Bellmont led the invitational with 34 points, followed by Wabash (52), New Haven (58), Garrett (149) and Norwell (151).
