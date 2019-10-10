Northeast Indiana gets four chances each year to welcome home an Honor Flight and dozens of veterans returning from a day in their honor.
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana Flight 34 will offer the final opportunity of 2019. The flight will carry 84 veterans to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
As usual, HFNEI encourages the community to applaud that flight and its honored passengers that evening at Fort Wayne International Airport.
As of Oct. 3, Flight 34’s passenger list stood at 84 veterans: four World War II veterans, 27 Korea veterans, 46 Cold War veterans and seven Vietnam veterans. To date, 2,458 veterans have been transported to Washington by HFNEI to reflect upon the memorials built in their honor. Thirty veterans served in two or more eras.
Flight 34 is sponsored and paid in full by Phil’s One Stop. Phil and Renee Carper own and operate 19 Marathon service stations in the Fort Wayne area. Phil Carper will be serving as a guardian for his veteran uncle, Jerry Vinson. In a news release, the Carpers said, “We are thankful for all those who have served our country to protect our freedoms and are happy we are able to help honor our veterans.”
HFNEI President Dennis Covert said, “Phil and Renee Carper are well known in the Fort Wayne area for their annual and ongoing fundraising events to support local charities. We are proud to be a recipient of their dedicated commitment through their sponsorship of our October 16, 2019, Honor Flight. “
Veterans and volunteer guardians will gather at the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard at 5 a.m. with take-off projected to be at 6:40 a.m. Returning home, the community is encouraged to patriotically welcome the veterans in the Main Terminal of the Fort Wayne International Airport. Return time is tentative, but expected to be about 8:15 p.m. More information regarding the public’s participation and return timing will be shared on the group’s Facebook page at HFNEI.
The most recent such welcome was Sept. 18. Larry Frecker, 86, was among those honored both by Honor Flight 33 and by the generous welcome. “It couldn’t have been better,” Frecker said.
“It just changes your thinking of people,” Frecker said. “I couldn’t believe all these people were here because of me,” he said.
The crowd of greeters and family members spilled out onto the driveway.
Frecker’s family plastered themselves against a wall as they waited inside the airport for their father/grandfather/great-grandfather to appear. Once he passed by them in the line, they queued up with him to walk past hundreds of supporters out to the parking lot.
Frecker served in the Korean War from 1953-55.
When he came back after the war he eventually opened Frecker Optical, a wholesale lab, in 1971 in Waynedale. His sons, Terry, Brian and Al, joined the business, and Larry still comes in a couple of days a week.
His son Brian accompanied him on the trip to D.C. Brian said his dad had never been hugged or even kissed by as many strangers as he was on the day of the Honor Flight.
For photos of the Sept. 18 flight and for information on how to participate or support the organization, visit Honor Flight Northeast Indiana on Facebook or visit hfnei.org.
Honor Flight NE Indiana, Inc. is a volunteer, nonprofit, 501©3 organization. Donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.
(IN|Fort Wayne Newspapers reporter Cindy Larson contributed to this report.)
