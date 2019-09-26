Monarch butterflies have begun their journeys south and Concordia Lutheran High School in Fort Wayne is extending a welcome for any traveling that way.
Last week, students and staff began planting plugs in Concordia’s outdoor classroom, Our Creator’s Classroom, in the school’s new monarch sanctuary. The sanctuary is located next to the high school and is a work inprogress.
Concordia Spanish teacher Paula Booth and environmental science teacher Laura Bohnke are working on the sanctuary. According to a school news release, it’s their hope that Fort Wayne and Concordia Lutheran High School will be examples in leadership in the area of monarch preservation.
The goal is to have 2,000 square feet of butterfly garden. Groups worked to clear land in the spring, with groups of 20-30 people at a time. Booth estimates at least 800 hours have been spent on the project already.
“Once the plants start growing, then the butterflies will find them,” Booth said.
While the goal is to be monarch specific, it will also be pollinator-friendly. Having blooms all season long will also help sustain other pollinators including bees, moths and hummingbirds.
The monarch butterfly, Booth says, is an important symbol in Mexican culture, so it’s not surprising that a monarch’s journey south coincides with Dia de los Muertos, observed Nov. 1-2 in Mexican culture. That day also happens to be when many monarchs arrive to stay for the winter.
According to Booth, the biggest obstacle monarchs face today is destruction of habitat. With talk of building a border wall, a national monarch sanctuary could be destroyed, putting the monarchs in even more danger.
“There’s been a 97 percent decline in monarchs in the last two decades,” Booth said. “This raises the urgency. That’s potentially about to mean a whole lot more for nature.”
Booth credits Seal Nolan from Sanctuary Native Landscapes for volunteering his time to help get the sanctuary established.
“He’s been out here every day helping us plant,” she said.
Partially empty trays of milkweed plugs and native plants waited in the shade, just waiting to be placed in a specially assigned area.
The sanctuary is being paid for through fundraising efforts and donations. Thanks to a donation from Monarchwatch.org in the form of plants as well as a fundraiser to sponsor a plant held at registration at the beginning of the school year, the sanctuary is well on its way. Another $1,186 was awarded after a Fort Wayne SOUP mini-grant dinner.
The Concordia team will also create awareness for the project Thursday by participating in the Monarch Ultra, a race that traces the migratory path of the monarch from Canada to Central Mexico. That race began Thursday in Peterborough in southern, Ontario, and will continue 2,671 miles over 47 days to the Sierra Madre Mountains of central Mexico. It will pass through the Fort Wayne area on Thursday and near Huntington on Friday.
Two CLHS students will participate by running 30 miles with the group. Financial sponsors for the event include Pembroke Bakery, ART22 ACADEMY and LatinxArt.
The sanctuary group will receive a percentage of tickets sold for “Ay Mariposa,” a documentary about the monarch butterfly and its endangerment being shown at the Cinema Center. at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The film, the work of longtime borderlands documentarian Krista Schlyer and filmmakers Jenny Nichols and Morgan Heim, portrays life on the border and the struggle of three borderlands residents in the face of the proposed border wall.
General showings will be held Friday through Sunday. A schedule is available at cinemacenter.org. The cost of tickets is $15 for the Sept. 26 premiere screening event, $10 general admission for all other showings and reduced ticket prices for seniors, students and Cinema Center members.
The film will be followed by a discussion featuring Krista Schlyer, the film’s director, and Carolotta James, project director and co-founder of the Monarch Ultra marathon.
According to Booth at Concordia, it should only take a year for the plants to become established, which will help minimize on maintenance in the years to follow. Maintenance will include watering, weeding and mulching.
In the long term, “Both departments are committed to caring for the sanctuary,” Booth said.
They also hope to put up bilingual signage in the sanctuary in the future.
More information can be found at themonarchultra.com/.
