Homestead High School’s winter guard team came in first place in their class at the Winter Fantasy invitational hosted by Bishop Dwenger High School on Feb. 1.
Homestead, directed by Geoff Goelz, competed against three schools in Open Class with its show titled “If the Shoe Fits.” Support staff includes Lauren Lawhead, Robby Longboy, Sabrina Medert, Josie Gianotti, Chad Young and Hannah Griffore.
Homestead was among 12 local schools that participated in the event. In Open Class, Penn Varsity Winter Guard came in second place and Carroll High School Varsity Winter Guard came in third place with their program titled “Supremely RBG.” The show celebrates the life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86, and the strides she has made to advance gender equality and women’s rights.
“Our show is about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and we’re commemorating her life as a strong woman who has done a lot for everyone in this country. (It’s about) how she has struggled and how she has persevered,” senior Allison Renno said.
Director Ryan Long said the show isn’t about making a political statement.
“Obviously, doing a show about Ruth Bader Ginsburg already strikes a political chord in a lot of people. I wanted to play on the fact that you can talk about a person in such a fashion that politics are removed and you just look at the great things a person has accomplished and not necessarily what their political affiliation might be,” he said.
The message he hopes to land with his students and with their audience is that Ginsburg is a strong voice for all.
“It didn’t matter if it was male or female, she mostly cared that people were treated right and that’s the message we’re going for,” he said.
In Class A, Carroll’s junior varsity team placed fourth among five schools behind third-place winner Norwell.
In cadet class, which is composed of middle school or younger students, Bishop Dwenger Radiance II was awarded silver and Norwell Cadet Guard was awarded bronze.
In Festival Class, Woodlan Winter Guard and New Haven Winter Guard were awarded silver. Columbia City Winter Guard was awarded gold.
In Regional A Class Round 1, Heritage High School Winter Guard and Bishop Dwenger Radiance were awarded for participation.
In Regional A Class Round 2, Norwell Junior Varsity placed fourth, Concordia Lutheran Winter Guard placed third and Snider Winter Guard placed second among nine teams. Wayne and Northrop were awarded for participation.
Audiences will have a second opportunity to see local schools compete at the Carroll Winter Guard Contest Feb. 29 at Carroll High School, 3701 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne. For more information, visit http://ihscga.org/events.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.