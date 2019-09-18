Phil Downs, superintendent of Southwest Allen County School District, has been named 2020 Indiana Superintendent of the Year by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. The association announced Downs’ selection Sept. 11.
Downs became superintendent of SACS in 2014. Prior to his appointment, he was SACS assistant superintendent beginning in 2010. Before coming to the district, Downs served as a Northwest Allen County elementary principal at Cedar Canyon Elementary and assistant principal and athletic director at Maple Creek Middle School. He began his teaching career in Fort Wayne Community Schools in 1989.
“Public school superintendents must take a broader view than our districts and become the clear, research-based voice for all our students,” Downs said. “It takes courage, reveals character and sets a worthy example for others to follow.”
Downs earned four degrees from Purdue University-Fort Wayne and his Ph.D. from Purdue University. He currently serves on the National Governing Board of the American Association of School Administrators and as the District II chair for the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. He serves on the boards of directors for Friends of the Lincoln Collection and The Orthopedic Hospital in Fort Wayne, and is the board president of Stop Child Abuse and Neglect and the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue Fort Wayne.
“Dr. Phil Downs is a strong leader of an outstanding school district,” J.T. Coopman, executive director of IAPSS, said in the announcement. “That alone is more than a full-time job. Dr. Downs also devotes time, energy and research skills to be an enthusiastic advocate to ensure all children throughout Indiana get a quality education. He is a role model and inspiration for other superintendents, and he will be a strong contender in the 2020 national superintendent of the year competition.”
In that announcement, the state association explained that, “Southwest Allen County Schools is an award-winning suburban school district serving more than 7,500 students. Despite its academic success and a growing enrollment, Southwest Allen Schools is in the bottom five school districts in Indiana for per-pupil school funding, and like many school districts in Indiana loses a significant amount of its operations budget to property tax caps.
“To offset the funding losses, the district passed a general fund referendum and restructured its professional development into a ‘grow-your-own-talent’ model. The district has also minimized textbook expenditures by creating curriculum materials, using more open-source materials and has been a leader in Blended Learning through its 1:1 computer technology program.
“Downs has extensively researched the impact the Choice Scholarship Program, also known as vouchers, has had on funding for public schools throughout Indiana. As an outspoken advocate for Indiana’s public school students, Downs willingly shares his research through presentations and a blog.”
IAPSS will present Downs with his award at the 2019 IAPSS Annual Conference on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the banquet at the Westin Hotel, 241 W. Washington St., Indianapolis.
The seven other Indiana finalists will also be honored: Stacey Schmidt, Porter Township School Corp.; Jason Callahan, Wabash City Schools; Scott Bowling, Crawfordsville Community School Corp.; Beth Niedermeyer, Noblesville Schools; Reece A. Mann, Delaware Community School Corp.; William G. Hochgesang, Northeast Dubois County School Corp.; and Paul Ketcham, Batesville Community School Corp.
Downs’ name has been forwarded to the American Association of School Administrators to represent Indiana in the National Superintendent of the Year competition at the AASA National Education Conference in San Diego, Calif., in February 2020.
