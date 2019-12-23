MONROE — New Haven’s girls basketball team fell to Adams Central in Monroe on Dec. 17, 62-49.
The hosts took a 13-6 advantage by the end of the first quarter, and led 33-19 at halftime.
Adams Central scored 14 points to the Bulldogs’ 12 in the third quarter, but New Haven outscored the hosts 18-15 in the fourth, making the final score 62-49.
Kayla Williams led New Haven with 20 points and seven rebounds. Avarcia Nard also scored in double digits with 14 points and four steals.
The girls go on a nearly two-week break, not playing again until Jan. 3 against Bethany Christian in the first round of the Fremont Tournament.
The game tips off at 2:30 p.m. If New Haven wins, the girls will play for the title game at 6 p.m.
If they lose, the team will play for third place at 4:30 p.m.
