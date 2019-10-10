Leo High School issued a news release congratulating October Student of the Month.
Logan Keller — Excellent Student
DonAstey Walton — Respect
Logan French — Respect
Katelyn Fry — Excellent Student
Max Waters — Professionalism
Jon Richards — Diligence
Olivia Davis — Integrity
Renee Beaubien — Integrity
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.