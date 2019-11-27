Southwest Allen County School Board

When it comes to the SAT and ACT tests, according to Homestead High School Principal Park Ginder, Homestead students blow the rest of the state out of the water.
At the Southwest Allen County School District Board of Trustees meeting Nov. 19, Ginder presented a slideshow filled with numbers on how Homestead’s students compare against the rest of the state and nation.
Homestead students not only score higher on the ACT test than the rest of the state, they average above the nation as well. According to the data presented from Ginder, since 2010 Homestead as a school usually scores about a 24 out of 36 on the ACT while the state averages a 22 and the nation steadily receives a score of 21.
“You can see that our ACT scores continue to be higher, but you can also see that we have an area or need for growth,” Ginder said.
Ginder also pointed out that a trend emerged after receiving the results from the different tests, but it was one that is generally typical of other schools.
“You can see that throughout all of these different tests that we are generally stronger in English, it’s the math area that is a little more difficult,” Ginder said. “That’s true nationally as well.”
The SAT was changed three years ago, so the data for this test is not as extensive, but Homestead students still ranked higher than the nation and state. In 2017-2019, Homestead students averaged a 1145, 1167 and 1162, respectively, out of the possible 1600 points. The state averaged 1071, 1074 and 1080, respectively, and national scores were at 1070, 1068 and 1059 on average during that three-year span.
“Again, you can see that consistently we do much stronger as a school than the state or the whole nation,” Ginder said. “…I think this is a strong showing given that in the state of Indiana, the SAT test is generally what the kids are taking if they perceive themselves to be post-secondary education students.”
He also went over dual credit classes that high school students can take that prepare them for college. This is when students take classes in high school that can also count toward college credits. A great deal of students take these classes through the Anthis Career Center. Right now, there are 49 students registered and taking college level classes.
In the 2014-2015 school year, 86 students were enrolled in the Senior Experience and Dual Credit program earning college credits, but last year, 239 students were in the programs. In the 2018-2019 school year, 12,050 credits were earned by Homestead students.
“There were only about 60,000 credits that were earned in the 2018-2019 school year, 12,000 of which were in our school,” Ginder said.
At the meeting, Ginder asked a current Homestead student and a Homestead graduate to speak about their experiences with these programs.
Matthew Willits is a senior at Homestead, and takes machining classes through Anthis. He wants to take engineering classes in college. His goal is to get into MIT.
“I wanted to go into engineering and understand what it meant to build a part,” Willits said.
He’s enrolled in the machining program through Anthis; it’s a two-year program.
“They are able to help me build way more complicated things, and I think it will help me in the long term,” Willits said.
Taylor McBride is a gradate of Homestead and took advantage of the dual credit program while there. She is pursuing nursing with a minor is psychology at Indiana University Fort Wayne and is a junior.
“My first semester of senior year I did an internship at Lutheran Hospital, and my second semester of senior year I participated in higher education at the University of Saint Francis,” McBride said. “For me, being able to spend a semester at Lutheran was super important for me because I had a feeling that I wanted to go into the medical field, but this really allowed me to confirm that for myself.”
She said she was able to save a lot of time and money by knowing what she wanted to do.
“I can say that I feel more comfortable there than my peers because I have spent a good chunk of time there (at Lutheran Hospital),” McBride said.
Going into her first year of college, McBride had 38 college credits and a 3.8 GPA making her a sophomore the second she stepped onto campus.
“Dual credit and Senior Experience at Homestead really, really set me up for a successful future,” McBride said. “It lightened my credit load as a freshman where I could make room for my psych minor. It obviously saved me time and money. Homestead has a very unique program, and ever since I graduated, I never felt like I didn’t have a leg up on my peers.”
The board also:
• Added more courses to Homestead’s curriculum.
• Discussed replacing the district’s phone system.
• Approved administration building renovations to be done my Strebig Construction in the amount of $106,855.
