Christ Child Festival of Fort Wayne presented Christmas in the Park at Franke Park in Fort Wayne.
Visitors experienced a walk-thru “Do You See What I See?” featuring a Nativity scene complete with live donkeys and sheep.
Guests also took horse-drawn wagon rides, saw live camels and learned about their habits, and wrote encouraging notes to veterans to be delivered by a chaplain.
Entertainers performed on the stage.
Visitors found craft ideas at several tables of “Ideas for Make It Together Gifts.”
Guests also learned about how several different cultures celebrate Christmas.
Christ Child Festival has presented an interdenominational Christmas celebration each year since 1951.
PHOTOS BY JOHN LEGG
