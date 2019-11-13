Santa will be riding the rails again December weekends this year on the 18th annual Santa Train sponsored by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society. Passengers will depart from the Society’s property at 1508 Edgerton Road east of New Haven.
Because of high demand, riders are advised to get their tickets in advance online (fortwaynerailroad.org) to avoid standing in line. Tickets will be assigned a specific time. They go on sale Nov. 13 and the train will run three consecutive weekends.
Tickets are $7 and children 3 and under ride free.
The first weekend is Dec. 7 and 8, followed by Dec. 14 and 15, with the final weekend of Dec. 21 and 22. It will run, snow or shine, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
The Santa Train will consist of a vintage diesel Davenport Industrial Switcher pulling a 1950s U.S. Army kitchen car/701 power unit and two bright red cabooses. One is the 1880s Nickel Plate caboose 141 that has a cupola on top where riders can sit to view the countryside. It once had just two axles but was upgraded to four many years later. The other is Nickel Plate Caboose 451 with bay windows on either side.
Jolly Ole St. Nick will ride in one of the cabooses on the outbound portion of the 20-minute journey and then join the passengers in the other caboose for the trip back to the Society’s shop. The workshop will be decorated for the season and people are welcome to wander about and get up close and personal with a couple of the organization’s present rebuilding projects. One is an old wooden box car and the other is a caboose.
Star exhibit in Santa’s train workshop is the mammoth 404-ton, 15-foot-high Berkshire steam locomotive 765. Also on display will be a Wabash steam switch engine.
Coffee, doughnuts and cookies will be available for the early passengers to purchase and hotdogs will be served for the lunch crowd.
To get to the Railroad Historical Society, drive east through New Haven on Lincoln Highway/Dawkins Road past Trinity Home Center and Home Lumber to the first road past I-469. Take a left on Doyle Road because Dawkins road is closed (at the time of this publication) for construction. Cross over two sets of railroad tracks and turn right onto Edgerton Road at the first stop sign and follow it past Ryan Road to the Railroad Society’s property on the right.
Coming from the east, turn right off Dawkins Road at Webster Road. At Edgerton Road, turn left and follow it to the Railroad Society property which will be on the left.
Funds raised from the sale of tickets go to support the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society.
