Caitlin Diamente has been singing at Canterbury schools since preschool. Since fifth grade the Whitley County resident has looked up to Beth Patterson as her music teacher.
On Thursday, Canterbury senior Diamente sang beside her music teacher at Concert in Lili’s Garden behind Canterbury Lower School.
Patterson welcomed 71 young and younger tots who sat on assorted blankets, surrounded by 27 adults. “My name is Miss Patterson,” she said. “The kids at the middle school and high school call me Miss P. When you are 10 years old I get to be your music teacher. And I’m looking at you and I’m super excited. I can’t wait for you to be 10.
“So you’ll be with me in fifth grade and then I am also the music teacher at the middle school and the high school so I get to be your music teacher for eight years.”
She gestured toward her singing partner, Miss Caitlin. “I started working with Caitlin when she was in fifth grade and now she’s a senior. And what’s super cool is Caitlin has decided she wants to be a music teacher, too,” Patterson said. “So i thought ‘What a perfect day to have her come get to know you guys, to hang out and sing a little.
“Does that sound like a plan? Everybody ready?”
Miss P and Miss Caitlin combined to offer four songs, closing with the well received “True Colors” from “Trolls.”
Donna Hartleroad accompanied Patterson and Diamente. “Miss Hartleroad is our organist,” Patterson said. “She plays for all the concerts at the middle school and the high school and she’s amazing.”
Diamente sang with her teacher on two songs. She said the purpose of the concert was “to let the kids listen to music and get that part of the experience and then also because it’s really fun.”
“That’s what I want to do is I want to be an elementary music teacher after college,” Diamente said. “So this was really just a fun experience.”
She said her family lives close to Fort Wayne, just 5 minutes west of the Allen-Whitley line. The daughter of Cathy and Dante Diamente is pursuing the Canterbury music track, working toward a fine arts certificate with her June 2020 diploma. She listed five schools she is considering after high school. “We started with 32 and we narrowed it down to those five,” she said.
Diamente had kind words for her teacher. “Oh my gosh I love Miss Patterson,” she said. “She is so much fun and she helps you build your confidence. She’s always saying ‘you can do it.’ Even if you don’t think you can do it, she tells you you can do it.”
Near the center of the quiet and secure fenced and largely shaded yard stands a tiny statue. The garden is named for Lili Rassuli who passed away in 1999 at the age of 6.
“This is the third year for the Early Childhood Concert in Lili’s Garden,” Canterbury public information representative Natalie Trout said in an email. “We hope to continue for many years to come.”
Patterson said responsibility for such concerts rotates among the music personnel. “One of the things about Canterbury that makes us unique is that all the arts teachers are also performers,” she said.
