When disaster hits and you’re in need of blood and plasma, you want the hospital to have a stock of blood ready before you get there.
That’s why the American Red Cross recently issued a press release, citing the urgent need for blood donations as hospital demand increases, in order to prevent another blood shortage.
According to the press release, hospital demand for blood products has grown in recent weeks by 30% after sharply declining in early April, amid the rapidly changing, complex public health crisis.
Due to the pandemic, many blood drives were canceled as businesses and community organizations remained closed. With fewer blood drives taking place, fewer donations were made, thus leading to shortages.
While there’s always a need for blood, the same is true for plasma.
According to Biolife Plasma Services account director Erica Schmitt, plasma donations could be the key to helping current COVID-19 patients recover.
BioLife Plasma Services is part of Takeda, a pharmaceutical company that produces plasma-derived therapies among other specialty medicines.
The plasma BioLife collects is used to produce plasma-derived therapies for thousands of people with rare, chronic and complex diseases daily such as hemophilia, immune system deficiencies and even victims of shock and burns.
For immune-deficient people, having recurring plasma transfusions helps maintain quality of life while staying healthy.
According to Schmitt, BioLife owns and operates 123 plasma collection facilities across the nation and receives more than 4,000 donations per week.
While protocol to donate has changed somewhat due to the pandemic, BioLife still encourages people to donate if they’re able, she said.
Donors are required to provide additional official documentation confirming their COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent complete recovery. They must be symptom-free for 14 days.
First donors receive a routine health exam and are asked questions about medications, allergies, medical conditions, surgeries and more.
People who can tolerate donating blood or giving blood during appointments should be able to tolerate plasma donation, Schmitt said. The process usually takes less than an hour.
Blood donors at the American Red Cross are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
To help the fight against COVID-19, BioLife is also working with the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance, a new alliance created in April 2020 to help develop a potential plasma-derived therapy for people at risk for serious complications from COVID-19.
The alliance brings together companies such as CSL Behring and Takeda to work on developing a medicine with the potential to treat patients at risk for serious complications from COVID-19. More precisely, the goal is to produce an "investigational unbranded polyclonal anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyper immune globulin medicine." The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Microsoft also are involved with the alliance.
For this new possible treatment, plasma is collected from recovered COVID-19 patients and turned into hyper immune globulin. The plasma is pooled and processed to remove any viruses and to concentrate the antibodies. As a result, the product has more potent antibody concentration with more virus-specific antibodies per unit of volume, which could mean the difference between life and death for ill patients.
This hyperimmune globulin treatment is different from convalescent plasma transfusions as the final product is more processed and purified. Convalescent plasma transfusions also require blood typing, while hyperimmune globulin does not.
“Though it is just one of the several needed responses to the pandemic, our H-Ig could be one of the earliest potential treatment options for people at risk for serious complications from COVID-19. The more prospective healthy donors we can identify as early as possible, the more plasma we can collect and the more therapies we can potentially provide,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt encourages all healthy adults, whether they’ve recovered from COVID-19 or not, to donate plasma.
Blood donors who give blood through May 31 will receive a special American Red Cross T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. And thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Julie Brady, Donor Services executive for the Red Cross Indiana Ohio Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”
According to the Red Cross press release, it’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days, so they must constantly be replenished.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the coming weeks and months ahead by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
