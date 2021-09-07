For those alive during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, it was one of those days that people will never forget. New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Somerset County, Pennsylvania, were changed forever.
Since those horrific attacks, and to honor those who lost their lives, memorials have been created in all three locations where the terrorist- commandeered-planes crashed.
Two area women have visited some of the 9/11 memorials with their families, and KPC Media Group asked them about their experiences and what these memorials meant to them.
Faith Van Gilder, of Huntertown, has visited all three of the memorials with her husband, David. At the time of the attacks, Van Gilder said she was working at The News-Sentinel in Fort Wayne.
Her first encounter with a memorial was at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in 2012. The Van Gilders were in the Peace Corps. She said the organization holds a reunion each summer, and every five years it takes place in Washington, D.C.
This memorial incorporates 184 cantilevered benches, representing each person who died that day. The benches are grouped by the location of each person at the time of the attack, and they are organized by the year each victim was born.
According to the memorial website, each memorial unit has a lighted pool of flowing water and a permanent tribute, by name, to each victim, in one single element. Each commemorative bench is made of stainless steel and inlaid with smooth granite.
“Everything is very symbolic, just like the one in New York,” Faith Van Gilder said.
She visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City in 2016.
“My husband and I were in New York City in September, and the weather was really beautiful,” Van Gilder said. “We were walking around, and I wanted to see it. However, I knew the museum itself was going to be very powerful and take several hours to go through. I wasn’t really ready to relive all of those memories.”
Because of that, they decided to go to the memorial instead. It consists of two reflecting pools located in the exact footprint of where the twin towers of the World Trade Center stood.
According to the memorial’s website, bronze parapets list the names of the victims of the 9/11 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.
“I think that’s very symbolic and very moving,” Van Gilder said.”People will find the name of their loved ones and put a flower or rose by their name.”
In July, the Van Gilders visited the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania.
“I really wanted to see that one because there was very little, almost no, actual wreckage,” Van Gilder said. “When a plane hits the ground going over 500 miles per hour, it created a huge crater in the ground, but everything pretty much is lost.”
Some pieces were able to be recovered, but most were gone. She said the area was beautiful and filling with rolling hills, trees and farms.
The memorial hosts a wall with the victims’ names on it, a visitor’s center and the Tower of Voices. This tower holds 40 chimes representing the 40 victims.
An overlook is available, and a path is there for people to walk about the site.
“It’s very beautiful and very peaceful and very reflective,” Van Gilder said.
As a journalist during the attacks, Van Gilder said visiting these memorials brought back many memories.
“It brought back all of the memories from that day,” Van Gilder said. “As we approach the 20-year anniversary, those feelings and emotions have dulled over the years a little bit. It’s not quite as powerful of a gut punch as it was for the first year or so. It’s like any disaster or loved one dying, the emotions dull over time, but it doesn’t take much to bring them back and remember.”
At The News-Sentinel, she was trying to gather information as it was happening.
“The Sentinel was an afternoon paper, so we were actually one of few newspapers in the United States that had the news on Sept. 11,” Van Gilder said. “There was just so much data and information that poured in.”
She did not know anyone who died as a result of those attacks, but it still impacted her life.
“I personally did not know anybody that died that day and I didn’t live there, but I think for a national crisis like that, we all shared that moment, anyone that watched it happen live or later on TV shared that same sense of loss,” Van Gilder said.
Jennifer Caseldine-Bracht, of Leo, did not lose anyone to the tragedy either, but she agreed with Van Gilder’s sentiment.
“Everybody remembers that,” Caseldine-Bracht said. “My father was flying to Thailand at the time. Planes had gone too far to turn around, so they had fighter jets ready to blow up the plane if it was going to crash. He made it and stayed there for a while. He kept calling, saying that no airplanes are flying in the States.”
Caseldine-Bracht’s husband, Tony, wanted to visit the memorial in New York, so they made it a priority. They have also been there with her brother and his family.
“It’s something when you’re there; it kind of ties into the emotions of the day,” Caseldine-Bracht said. “It’s so big. It’s so sad because the fountains are so big and so deep, and you really just feel the magnitude of the loss.”
While describing the memorial and what it meant to her, Caseldine-Bracht said she had to hold back tears.
“For us, it’s really touching,” Caseldine-Bracht said.
The couple visits each time they are in town, which had amounted to four or five times, Caseldine-Bracht estimates. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on their traveling, she said.
One time of year they try to visit is during Fleet Week during Memorial Day weekend.
“Just everywhere you go, it’s on everyone’s mind,” Caseldine-Bracht said. “That was my experience. So we have just gone there out of tradition, and Tony likes to be there at that time. He feels like it’s important to remember. I’m really glad that I’ve gone with him. It gives him a scope that the human mind can’t grasp. We can’t wrap our minds around all of that loss at once.”
