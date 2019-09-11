Church plans 20th anniversary
Grace Episcopal Church invites the community to share in an observance marking the church’s 20th anniversary.
The service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, will include Holy Eucharist and special music. A potluck luncheon will follow the service.
Grace Episcopal is at 10010 Aurora Drive in Lakes of Liberty Mills in southwest Fort Wayne.
Cars & Caring is fun and service
Southwest Lutheran Church, 5120 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, will offer a classic car show and mental health and wellness fair from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The event is free to the public.
Fort Wayne singing artist Addisen Agen will be the featured guest.
Food will be available for purchase. Other events include children’s activities and free sno-cones and popcorn. Attendees may sign up for a grand prize in the gym.
“With so many addiction issues in the Fort, we want to help people know the resources that are available,” a church spokesperson said in an email.
This will be the fourth year for the car show. “We had 90 cars registered last year with more expected this year,” a church spokeperson said. Registration is $10 per car, benefiting Cross Connections. There will be 20 People’s Choice awards, and dash plaques for the first 100 cars, as well as goodie bags and giveaways.
The Mental Health and Wellness Fair is designed to connect those who struggle with mental illness, grief, addictions or other personal or family issues to community resources. “Visitors will be able to ask tough questions and connect with the support, help and hope that they need,” organizers said.
Cross Connections Counseling will be present to answer questions and direct people to those resources that can address their specific needs.
“With opioid addictions, unfortunately, being so prevalent in the community, we want to get the word out on where to turn for help,” the church spokesperson said. The Bowen Center (behavioral healthcare services) will also be at the fair to share their addictions resources, as well as other services that serve the community.
Other community resources present at the fair will include: The Lighthouse Biblical Life Recovery Center, The Bowen Center, Mom of an Addict, MindCAP (Cognitive Advantage Program), NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), Caring about People, Young Living Oils, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, and Southwest Lutheran’s resident partner SonShine Christian Academy, Live Well Now Exercise, and other organizations within the community.
The Red Cross will host a blood drive.
Township eyes appropriation
The Aboite Township Trustee’s Office has announced a special public meeting of the Township Board at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
The meeting will take place at the Township Office at 11321 Aboite Center Road, next to the Aboite Township Fire Station.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the additional appropriations of funds for the purpose of installing a new roof and supporting continuing operations of the township office. The agenda will be available on the township’s website, aboitetwp.com. The amount of the additional appropriation is $130,000.
Blessing of Pets offered Oct. 6
Grace Episcopal Church, 10010 Aurora Place, Fort Wayne, will offer the annual Blessing of the Animals at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, in honor of the Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi.
The public is welcome to bring pets for a special blessing. Grace will accept donations for H.O.P.E. for Animals.
Donors may offer pet food, money or items listed on on a wish list at hope-for-animals.org.
Grace Episcopal is located in the Lakes of Liberty Mills addition off of Liberty Mills Road.
“The response to this event has gotten larger each year,” a church spokesperson said in an email. “People love to bring their animals for blessings.”
The stated mission of H.O.P.E. for Animals is “to eliminate the preventable euthanasia of companion animals and community cats by offering high-quality, low-cost spay/neuter and wellness services, by supporting rescue, and by promoting responsible pet ownership.” H.O.P.E. for Animals operates from 1333 Maycrest Drive, Fort Wayne. For more information, call 260-420-7729.
