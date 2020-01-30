Anthony L. Conley will present a lecture at 2 p.m. Sunday as part of The History Center’s George R. Mather Lecture Series. His topic is ““War as a Tool for Group Uplift: African Americans and War, Part II, 1941-1975.” The lecture is free and open to the public. The History Center is at 302 E. Berry St. in Fort Wayne.
Conley studied U.S. History at Ball State University and served as a graduate assistant at Purdue University’s African American Studies and Research Center from 1993-96. He has served as an adjunct instructor of history at Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis since 2004. He also served as a full-time professor of history at Ivy Tech’s Fort Wayne campus (2014-2016). Conley is a veteran of the United States Armed Forces (U.S. Army, 1982-1985).
