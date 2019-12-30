HUNTINGTON — There is a the Associated Press ranks Warren Central’s boys basketball team fifth in Class 4A, and it showed Friday night during the 2019 Holiday Hoops Tournament held at Huntington North High School.
Following New Haven’s hard fought 85-80 win over Merrillville (3-7) earlier in the day, in game two for the Bulldogs (8-2, 2-0 NE8), they faced a much tougher opponent in the Warren Central Warriors (6-0, 2-0 MAC) as the Warriors ran away with a 92-54 win.
“They’re strong. They’re big,” New Haven head coach Bruce Stephens said. “I mean, they played well and just outplayed us, and the refs let them play their game.”
New Haven’s Thomas Latham led the Bulldogs with 14 points Friday night with three field goals and two 3-pointers. Latham sunk two of three from the charity line. Donovynn Lewis followed closely with five field goals and hitting two for two at the line.
With a much more aggressive style of play than anything the Bulldogs have seen in area and the Warriors having four shooters in double digits for a combined 55 points between them, the Bulldogs had their hands full. The Warriors led 56-26 at the half.
“I told them, ‘Now we have to show some heart and be aggressive also,’” Stephens said, “and our kids started to fight back in the second half.”
And fight they did. Following Stephens’ halftime pep talk, the Bulldogs kept the Warriors from extending their lead as each team scored sixteen points in the third-period.
However, despite the rally, the first half’s damage could not be recovered as the Warriors outscored the Bulldogs by eight points in the fourth , earning the win, 92-54.
