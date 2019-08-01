July 19
13:51 Warrant service, 6000 block of Moeller Road
July 20
03:04 Audible alarm, 1300 block of Werling Road
13:19 Personal injury accident, 300 block of West SR 930
21:12 Suspicious person, 1400 block of Rose Avenue
July 21
06:35 Attempt to contact individual, East U.S. 30 and South Doyle Road
07:24 Traffic stop, Adams Center and Moeller roads
09:24 Suspicious person, Rose Avenue and Tanglewood Drive
18:50 DUI, Dawkins Road and East Lincoln Highway
July 22
12:53 Warrant service, 6900 block of East SR 930
19:15 Suspicious person, North River and Landin roads
21:03 Dog investigation, 800 block of East Lincoln Highway
July 23
09:24 Follow-up investigation, 6900 block of East SR 930
09:30 Follow-up investigation, 7000 block of East SR 930
09:37 Warrant service, 6900 block of East SR 930
10:13 Disabled vehicle, 2000 block of I 469 Northbound
13:45 Follow-up investigation, 7000 block of East SR 930
July 24
13:56 Warrant service, 1400 block of Werling Road
19:03 Suspicious person, Moeller and Minnich roads
July 25
01:38 Traffic stop, Adams Center Road and East SR 930
02:56 Traffic stop, Landin Road and Rose Avenue
19:30 Traffic stop, Adams Center and Seiler roads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.