July 19

13:51 Warrant service, 6000 block of Moeller Road

July 20

03:04 Audible alarm, 1300 block of Werling Road

13:19 Personal injury accident, 300 block of West SR 930

21:12 Suspicious person, 1400 block of Rose Avenue

July 21

06:35 Attempt to contact individual, East U.S. 30 and South Doyle Road

07:24 Traffic stop, Adams Center and Moeller roads

09:24 Suspicious person, Rose Avenue and Tanglewood Drive

18:50 DUI, Dawkins Road and East Lincoln Highway

July 22

12:53 Warrant service, 6900 block of East SR 930

19:15 Suspicious person, North River and Landin roads

21:03 Dog investigation, 800 block of East Lincoln Highway

July 23

09:24 Follow-up investigation, 6900 block of East SR 930

09:30 Follow-up investigation, 7000 block of East SR 930

09:37 Warrant service, 6900 block of East SR 930

10:13 Disabled vehicle, 2000 block of I 469 Northbound

13:45 Follow-up investigation, 7000 block of East SR 930

July 24

13:56 Warrant service, 1400 block of Werling Road

19:03 Suspicious person, Moeller and Minnich roads

July 25

01:38 Traffic stop, Adams Center Road and East SR 930

02:56 Traffic stop, Landin Road and Rose Avenue

19:30 Traffic stop, Adams Center and Seiler roads

