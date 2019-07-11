NEW HAVEN — Budgets and salaries for 2020 were among the items brought before the New Haven Adams Township Parks & Recreation Department board of directors at its July 1 meeting in the New Haven Community Center.
Parks Superintendent Mike Clendenen prefaced his presentation by stating that there are four sections in the budget. “The first is personal services which includes wages and benefits. Then there’s supplies followed by services like utilities, repairs and maintenance.
“We know there will be increases, but we don’t want to cut improvements to compensate for increases in any one of the four budget sections. Etica Group Architects have been hired to help us navigate through the administration of the bidding and contract phases of the proposed Jury Park improvements. They’ll make sure we meet all the state regulations.”
The project includes renovating the tennis center to include two tennis courts, four pickle ball courts and a basketball court. In addition, new fencing will be erected and LED lights installed. “Money for the $400,000 project is coming from a federal matching land, water and conservation grant that will be administered by the state. We will pay $200,000 and the grant will cover the remainder,” he added.
“On the subject of wages,” said Clendenen, “the city proposes raises totaling 3 percent for our full-time employees. In order to attract good part-time employees we’re proposing increases in the range of $9.25 per hour to $13.50 per hour. In addition we propose to raise Jury Pool lifeguards' pay from $9.25 an hour to $10.25.
“The state expects us to operate within the budget and does not allow us to go in the red. The Parks Department has money in the bank which we can transfer from one fund to another. Forty percent of the budget is revenue generated."
He concluded by saying that “this is a doable budget.”
The board unanimously voted to accept the budget as proposed.
Grants will begin to be prepared for a future project involving the Meadowbrook community. First is extending the trail from the New Haven Community Center through neighboring Meadowbrook to Moeller Road and Glenridge Manor Mobile Home Park. It also includes building a basketball court, a sand volleyball court, pickle ball courts, a playground, a splash pad and possibly outdoor fitness equipment in Meadowbrook. The Stellar Communities designation allows New Haven to apply for grants to fund the $2.5 million project.
Clendenen said a public input meeting will be held in the Community Center in August to present the proposed project. "The hope is to have the grant finalized by September or October and begin work in 2020,” he said.
The hot weather has presented some challenges for the Jury Pool staff. Two days saw 1,620 and 1,680 people come to get relief from the extreme temperatures and as of Saturday, June 29, a total of 300,000 people have used the pool since its opening in 2011. “Even though free cups of water were distributed to keep swimmers hydrated,” says Aquatic Director Kim Yoh, “there were several incidents of heat exhaustion.”
Anna Gurney, recreation director, reported programs are moving along despite the fact that she is short three staff members at the playgrounds. The Trail Blazer Program, which awards hikers with badges for navigating 10 of the 25 trails, kicked off at Metea County Park. The old pool house at Meadowbrook will be painted by the kids and then get a mural. She expressed hope that the basketball program in the brand new New Haven High School field house will be able to involve members of the high school team as mentors.
