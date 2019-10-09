Barb Thuma has had the pleasure of seeing two generations of youths participate in 4-H programs.
Thuma retired Sept. 30 after 27 years working as an Extension educator for 4-H Youth Development at the Purdue Extension office in Allen County. Before that, she worked for five years in the Knox County Extension office.
A retirement open house was held for Barb Thuma and Vickie Hadley, who also retired from the Extension.
Through her 27 years as an Extension educator, Thuma has seen the children of former 4-H members get involved in the program.
She came to Indiana from Ohio, where she grew up and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s in plant pathology.
“I think when I was in grad school I recognized the Extension might be a good fit for me,” she said.
Even though she had an agriculture degree, she felt she was “better suited to be a youth educator.”
As a youth educator, she devotes many hours to working with adult volunteers. “Personally I don’t do a lot of work with youth,” she said.
She is amazed at how things have changed in her 27 years at the Allen County Extension.
“When I started in the late ‘80s we had no email, I had no computer on my desk,” she said. “When I started, the secretary had a typewriter out front.”
The programs have changed as well.
“I think we have a lot more offerings,” she said, listing robotics and scrapbooking.
And then other things stay the same. She said the most popular programs are consistently shooting sports safety, photography and basic crafts.
New, innovative programming provides different experiences for kids. Two 4-H groups from Allen County have participated in the Global Gateway program, which involves a trip to the Heifer Ranch in Arkansas. There the youths learn about food shortages and hunger.
Many associate 4-H with youths from rural areas, but Thuma said in Allen County most of the 4-H’ers are from the suburbs of Fort Wayne. Many programs don’t involve showing animals, but for those who do want to show but don’t live in a rural area, horses, ponies, dairy cattle and llamas can be leased.
Thuma decided to take retirement when an early retirement incentive was offered to employees 55 and older who had worked for the Extension for at least five years.
“I’m retiring earlier than I thought I would, but I think I’m ready,” she said, tearing up.
Asked what she would miss the most, she said, “the people.”
“It’s been fun to see the growth in young people,” she said.
She’s had more than a few gaffes and laughs over the years. She credits the laughs to Samm Johnson, who “has been a funny coworker.”
