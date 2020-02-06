Three East Allen County schools competed at the Winter Fantasy winter guard invitational hosted by Bishop Dwenger High School on Feb. 1. Woodlan, New Haven and Heritage high schools were among 12 local schools that participated in the event.
Kayla Harrington, who directs the New Haven Winter Guard with co-director Megan Emmons, described winter guard as “the greatest sport no one has ever heard of.”
“It’s a mix of ballet, theater, gymnastics and throwing things in the air like guns and swords,” she said.
Harrington and Emmons direct a group of 22 students ranging in age from 12 to 18. Harrington said the group has seen a lot of growth since three or four years ago when there were just eight members. She attributes the growth to recruiting by students as well as the fact that they try to create a fun environment.
“We make sure that they make friends, they bond, they get involved in their community,” Harrington said.
The New Haven guard was awarded Silver in Festival Class at the Bishop Dwenger invitational for their program titled “K.O.” which stands for “knock out.” The guard performs the boxing-themed program to “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen.
“We have a yellow team and a red team and the whole show is them having this face-off,” Harrington said.
Woodlan Winter Guard was also awarded Silver in Festival Class, but their program titled “Tattooed Heart” had a much different theme: romance.
“You want to be the name on somebody’s tattooed heart,” said Trinity Meadows, who directs the guard together with Roy Castillo.
The show incorporates pink and purple costumes and flags with tattooed hearts that say “Woodlan.”
The Woodlan guard has 11 members, including one student from Leo High School. Woodlan junior Bre Allgeier said that she enjoys expressing herself through the performance.
“I’m not a very girly girl, but just being able to do something that beautiful was just very touching. I loved being able to express the happiness that I felt during it,” she said.
Junior Ashleigh VanHorn said she also enjoys expressing her “girly side” through the show.
“I dress in mostly black and I have blue hair,” she explained, so performing in a pink dress pushes her outside her comfort zone in a good way.
“Guard gives me a lot of confidence because it’s something that I can do that I’m good at that not a lot of people can do unless they’ve been trained to do it,” she said.
Building confidence is the theme of Heritage High School’s winter guard program this season. The 18-member guard is directed by Anna Huss, who is assisted by guard techs Morgan Thoma and Audrey Harkless.
Heritage was awarded for participation in Regional A Class Round 1 at the Bishop Dwenger invitational for their program “We Shine Brighter.”
“The show is about rising above what anybody else has to say about them and how they’ll all end up coming together in the long run to be there for each other always,” Huss said.
Huss, a graduate of Adams Central, understands what it means to rise above. She experienced her own share of adversity as a teenager. Participating in color guard gave her a sense of belonging.
“It was kind of like an outlet for me,” she said. “I dealt with a lot of negative people in high school. I was adopted from South Korea, so I’ve always been thought of as different. I was very much called out for my different looks time and time again.”
Creating a space where members feel a sense of belonging is important to Huss. Some of the members don’t have the greatest family life, she said.
“I always want them to know that they can still always come back to us as a place to call home no matter what,” she said.
Invitational results
In Cadet Class, which is composed of middle school or younger students, Bishop Dwenger Radiance II was awarded silver and Norwell Cadet Guard was awarded bronze.
Columbia City Winter Guard was awarded gold in Festival Class.
In Regional A Class Round 1, Bishop Dwenger Radiance was awarded for participation. In Round 2, Norwell Junior Varsity placed fourth, Concordia Lutheran Winter Guard placed third and Snider Winter Guard placed second among nine teams. Wayne and Northrop were awarded for participation.
Carroll’s junior varsity team placed fourth among five schools behind third-place winner Norwell in Class A.
Homestead High School Color Guard placed first and Carroll’s varsity guard came in third among three schools in Open Class.
Audiences will have a second opportunity to see local schools compete at the Carroll Winter Guard Contest on Feb. 29 at Carroll High School, 3701 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne. For more information, visit http://ihscga.org/events.php.
