PLYMOUTH — After posting an outstanding performance at the sectional — including a new school record and the top three spots — Carroll's season has come to an end.
The Chargers' golf team carded a 289 to win the East Noble Sectional, with all three top spots — Peyton Richmond's 71 in first, Cam GeRue's 72 in second and Hunter Melton in third with a 72 as well.
That score of 289 would have been enough to win the Plymouth Regional, topping first-place Bishop Dwenger's 298 and second-place Columbia City's 302.
Penn place third, Homestead fourth, Warsaw fifth and Carroll came in sixth with a score of 316.
The Chargers were led by Melton with a 77, followed by Jackson Bradley with a 78. The next three golfers all scored above 80, with GeRue scoring an 80, Richmond carding an 81 and Benjamin Jackson shooting an 84.
Bishop Dwenger's Sam Brita was medalist with a 72. Columbia City's Drew Dunham and Canterbury's Joe Shaklik also scored 72s.
