Though frozen treats can be tempting on a hot summer day, they’re not always the most healthful.
Fortunately, the local farmers market can be ripe with offerings, that, with a little planning, can be turned into delicious treats at home.
“You can freeze some of the fruits, like grapes and blueberries are still pretty easy to eat when they’re frozen,” DeKalb Health Clinical Dietician Laura Kerwin said.
She recommended grapes, blueberries, melons and possibly raspberries as fruits that can be frozen and eaten right out of the freezer.
While strawberries and blackberries tend to be too hard to eat directly, they can still be used for a refreshment, Kerwin said.“Sometimes people use those frozen fruits, like strawberries, they sometimes put them in their water to flavor the water and that kind of helps the fruit defrost a little bit too,” she said.
Herbs, especially mint, can be added as well for another flavor twist.
For a heartier snack or side dish, Kerwin said she will sometimes make a caprese salad with fresh tomatoes, basil and mozzarella cheese, or a fruit salad “with watermelon, berries, mint and lime juice, and it kind of tastes like a mint mojito without the alcohol.”
Homemade popsicles are also a healthier alternative, with many recipes available online.
For those craving the taste or convenience of a store-bought product, Kerwin advised keeping an eye on sugar content. She encouraged people to try to keep their treats to 10-15 grams of sugar or less per serving.
