The Three Rivers Festival has announced the theme of the 2020 parade: 20/20: Visions of Fort Wayne’s Past, Present & Future.
The Lutheran Health Network Three Rivers Festival Parade will take place on Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. Parade Applications are due April 30, 2020.
“New parks, buildings and businesses have helped to bring Fort Wayne alive with a new spirit of pride in who we are and what we have to offer the world,” the festival said in the announcement. “Our city has experienced great momentum of late. With the opening of Promenade Park and The Landing and with many new residential and commercial projects in store, it’s important to look at where we have been, are, and will go as a community.”
“Each July, more than 50,000 of our closest friends and neighbors line the streets of downtown Fort Wayne to witness the floats, hear the bands and celebrate our community at the official kickoff to the Three Rivers Festival,” the announcement continued. “This year’s Lutheran Health Network Three Rivers Festival Parade theme celebrates the wordplay of the year 2020: ‘20/20: Visions of Fort Wayne’s Past, Present & Future.’ 2020 is a year to commemorate the clear vision for Fort Wayne and its Three Rivers Festival.”
“We are inspired by our city’s past and present and excited for what is in hold for the future of Fort Wayne,” said Jack Hammer, executive director. “We can’t wait to see the creativity from our parade participants celebrating everything Fort Wayne as we start a new decade in 2020.”
Parade organizers said they are looking forward to a fantastic parade celebration for people of all ages.
Since 1969, the Three Rivers Festival has grown to become Indiana’s second-largest summer festival, an annual nine-day community celebration. The Three Rivers Festival is a not-for-profit organization, funded by vendor participation fees, souvenir sales, refreshments and entertainment ticket sales, and the sponsorship and support of area businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.