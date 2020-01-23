Jan. 12
New Haven P.D.
No reports
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
22:31 Meet, 14800 block of SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
Jan. 13
New Haven P.D.
09:28 Property damage crash, 2000 block of I 469 Northbound
14:40 Eviction notice, 6000 block of Moeller Road
18:44 Traffic stop, Lincoln Highway at Minnich Road
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
11:37 Serving protective order, 23200 block of Roemer Drive
Jan. 14
New Haven P.D.
21:19 Traffic stop, Lincoln Highway at Doyle Road
Leo-Cedarville
6 extra patrols
03:10 Burglary, 14500 block of Amstutz Road
08:28 Parking violation, SR 1 at Elvina Drive
14:54 Juvenile investigation, 13000 block of Elsworth Street
Woodburn
No reports
Jan. 15
New Haven P.D.
08:29 Serving protective order, 1800 block of North Tyland Boulevard
13:08 911 hang up, 1200 block of East Lincoln Highway
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
08:26 Parking violation, Elvina Drive at SR 1
08:38 Vandalism at Grabill and Schwartz roads
Woodburn
No reports
Jan. 16
New Haven P.D.
02:07 Traffic hazard, 3100 block of South Doyle Road
09:18 Follow up, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway
18:28 Serving warrant, 2500 block of Sheridan Road
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
10:21 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
14:14 Meet, 11300 block of Grabill Road
14:49 Traffic stop at Amstutz and Hosler roads
19:47 VIN inspection re-read, 8600 block of Multirose Lane
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
06:25 Theft from a vehicle, 21700 block of Woodburn Road
10:22 VIN inspection, 23200 block of Roemer Drive
Jan. 17
New Haven P.D.
13:02 Serving protective order, 6500 block of Moeller Road
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
07:45 Traffic stop at Schwartz and Grabill roads
11:31 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
No reports
