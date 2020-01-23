Jan. 12

New Haven P.D.

No reports

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

22:31 Meet, 14800 block of SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

Jan. 13

New Haven P.D.

09:28 Property damage crash, 2000 block of I 469 Northbound

14:40 Eviction notice, 6000 block of Moeller Road

18:44 Traffic stop, Lincoln Highway at Minnich Road

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

11:37 Serving protective order, 23200 block of Roemer Drive

Jan. 14

New Haven P.D.

21:19 Traffic stop, Lincoln Highway at Doyle Road

Leo-Cedarville

6 extra patrols

03:10 Burglary, 14500 block of Amstutz Road

08:28 Parking violation, SR 1 at Elvina Drive

14:54 Juvenile investigation, 13000 block of Elsworth Street

Woodburn

No reports

Jan. 15

New Haven P.D.

08:29 Serving protective order, 1800 block of North Tyland Boulevard

13:08 911 hang up, 1200 block of East Lincoln Highway

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

08:26 Parking violation, Elvina Drive at SR 1

08:38 Vandalism at Grabill and Schwartz roads

Woodburn

No reports

Jan. 16

New Haven P.D.

02:07 Traffic hazard, 3100 block of South Doyle Road

09:18 Follow up, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway

18:28 Serving warrant, 2500 block of Sheridan Road

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

10:21 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

14:14 Meet, 11300 block of Grabill Road

14:49 Traffic stop at Amstutz and Hosler roads

19:47 VIN inspection re-read, 8600 block of Multirose Lane

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

06:25 Theft from a vehicle, 21700 block of Woodburn Road

10:22 VIN inspection, 23200 block of Roemer Drive

Jan. 17

New Haven P.D.

13:02 Serving protective order, 6500 block of Moeller Road

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

07:45 Traffic stop at Schwartz and Grabill roads

11:31 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

No reports

