WABASH — The Columbia City High School Marching Eagles and the Whitko High School Marching Pride presented their 2019 shows Saturday at the On the Banks of the Wabash Marching Band Festival at Bluffton High School.
In all, 24 schools performed for a crowd that filled and overflowed the bleachers periodically as the competition intensified over more than seven hours.
The Homestead Spartan Alliance marching band swept the honors in the category for the largest schools, Open Class A, and was awarded the grand champion trophy.
It marked the first festival of the marching band season. Optional invitationals continue Saturdays into October, with Scholastic Class bands beginning Indiana State School Music Association competition Oct. 12 and Open Class bands entering ISSMA judging on Oct. 12.
Columbia City competes in Open Class B.
The show, entitled “Light,” features a candlestick towering above the field. The 41 musicians and flag corps members perform under the baton of drum major Hunter Dumuck. Clay Kennerk directs the Marching Eagles, assisted by Chris Karkosky. Staff members include Taylor Weddle, flags; Ethel Taylor, weapons; Lucas Allen, drum line; Julie Steinman and Jennifer Salesman, percussion; and Coutney Gibson, low brass.
Columbia City earned one of three participation awards in Open Class B at Bluffton, as DeKalb, Leo and Huntington North took first, second and third.
Whitko fielded 30 band members in Open Class D to present the show “Seven.” John Van Patten directs the band.
Whitko earned one of three participation awards, as Woodlan, Adams Central and Triton took first, second and third.
Homestead’s show entitled “The Reclamation Project” illustrated the music of “A Brussels Requiem,” by Bert Appermont, reflecting on terror attacks on the Belgian capital in 2016. Homestead fielded by far the largest band in the competition, at 244 musicians and guard.
Brad Wadkins directs the Homestead Spartan Alliance. “The Bluffton contest is always a great way to start the season. For all of the bands, it is the first contest of the year,” Wadkins said in an email. “All of the new shows are rolled out and it is exciting to see what everyone is doing. There are a lot of great things happening in music education in the Northeast corner of Indiana. Band directors, staffs, parents and students are all collaborating and producing excellent marching band shows and teaching students amazing life lessons.”
The awards list by category:
Scholastic B — Heritage 1st; Manchester 2nd.
Scholastic A — Snider 1st; New Haven 2nd; Wayne and South Side, tied for 3rd.
Open Class D — Woodlan 1st; Adams Central 2nd; Triton 3rd; participation awards to Eastside, Bremen and Whitko.
Open Class C — Concordia 1st; Angola 2nd; Norwell 3rd
Open Class B — DeKalb 1st; Leo 2nd; Huntington North 3rd; participation awards to Bishop Dwenger, Columbia City and East Noble.
Open Class A — Homestead 1st; Northrop 2nd.
The host Bengal Brigade marched but did not compete for trophies.
