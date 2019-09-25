26. Sept.
Senior Saints in concert: Mount Calvary Lutheran McSeniors Program, 1819 Reservation Drive, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
Bratwurst sale for charity: Aunt Millie’s Bakeries, 350 Pearl St., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aunt Millie’s Bakeries and Johnsonville are selling bratwursts to the public to raise money for children’s charities. The Johnsonville Big Taste Grill will be grilling up bratwursts for the public. The brat lunch will be served on a Johnsonville bun, baked by Aunt Millie’s. A single bratwurst will be available for $3 or with chips and soda for $5. Proceeds will benefit two children’s charities that serve the Fort Wayne community – the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne and the Euell Wilson Center.
27. Sept.
Fridays in September: Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne. 12:10-12:40 p.m. Gather in Krauss Chapel to hear Fort Wayne Flutes under the direction of Ann Donner, the flute choir has performed an eclectic mix of music for local organizations. A $2 sandwich lunch will be available after the program.
Fish fry: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne. Adults $10, ages 10 and younger $5.
Tenderloin and fish fry: American Legion Post 157, 115 St. Main St., Churubusco. 11 a.m. til it’s gone. Baskets, dinners, sandwiches; prices vary.
Townwide garage sale: Churubusco town limits and surrounding area.
28. Sept.
Sample New Haven: Downtown New Haven. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $2 per person or $5 per family. Make the rounds then place your vote for the People’s Choice Award. Stop by businesses for for clues to enter a scavenger hunt; you may win a 2020 family pass to Jury Pool. The New Haven cheerleaders will be on hand for face-painting.
Art at the Riverside: The annual Art at the Riverside event will return to Riverside Gardens in Leo-Cedarville, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event is a juried art show sponsored by the Leo-Cedarville Foundation to showcase area artists and to provide scholarships to local students pursuing careers in the arts. There will also be food trucks, live entertainment and children’s art and activities.
Third-quarter food drive: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The church asks for donations of non-preishable food items for the church food bank, to put food on the shelves of some of the church neighbors.
Annual hog roast: Martini Lutheran Church, 333 Moeller Road, New Haven. 4-9 p.m. Advance tickets $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-10, free to ages 5 and younger. To get advance tickets, call the church office at 260-749-0014 between 8 a.m. and noon. The dine-in menu will include pulled pork, sauerkraut, dinner rolls, green beans, apple sauce, cheesy potatoes, desserts, ice cream and drinks. Hot dogs and chips will be provided for children’s meals. Carry out meals will be pork, dinner roll, green beans and apple sauce with a dessert. The silent auction features items donated by local businesses and church members.
Fall Festival: Green Township Community Center, Whitley County Road 300S. 4-7:30 p.m.
Townwide garage sale: Churubusco town limits and surrounding area.
Customer appreciation block party: 12635 Coldwater Road Fort Wayne. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Royville Macfood Mart (Sunoco), Tim Hortons, and Teds invite you to a celebration of our customers. There will be lots of freebies: free hot dogs and small drinks, free Timbits, lots of giveaways and prizes, and a discount on fuel. There will be opportunities for photos with a Model-A car and “Sunny” the inflatable Sunoco mascot.
Blessing of the Animals: First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. All are welcome to bring their animal companions for a blessing at the corner of East Wayne and Barr streets. The church will partner with Indiana Canine Assistant Network, allowing the public to meet service dogs trained through ICAN, as well as K-9 teams from the Fort Wayne Police Department. All are welcome to bring their pets if they are either caged or on a leash and behave well with other animals and people. Participants can also bring a picture or a stuffed animal to be blessed in their stead. All participants will be sent home with a special “bless my pet” tag.
29. Sept.
Purdue Varsity Glee Club: Norwell High School, 1100 U.S. 224, Ossian. 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students (no reserve seating) and can be purchased at the door or by calling or texting Kelli Bucher at 260-820-0032. The Purdue Varsity Glee Club will bring its special brand of musical variety. Also performing will be Norwell’s Knight Moves and Knight Stars show choirs. The Glee Club’s versatile repertoire includes gospel, vocal jazz, swing, contemporary hits, romantic ballads, classical selections, barbershop, folk, opera choruses, patriotic standards, country and novelty tunes. Specialty groups and outstanding soloists further enhance the performance.
{p style=”margin-top: 7.5pt; margin-right: 0in; margin-bottom: 7.5pt; margin-left: 0in; line-height: 150%;”}{span style=”font-family: Helvetica; color: #202020;”}2. Oct.{/span}
{p style=”margin-top: 7.5pt; margin-right: 0in; margin-bottom: 7.5pt; margin-left: 0in; line-height: 150%;”}{span style=”font-family: Helvetica; color: #202020;”}Flute concert: First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. 12:15 p.m. The free concert lasts approximately 30 minutes. After the concert, a light lunch will be offered for $5. The concert is part of the Wednesdays on Wayne series that the church presents through October.{/span}
4. Oct.
Fish and chicken fry: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 4-7 p.m. Adults $10, children 3-11 $6, 2 and younger free with adult purchase. All-you-can-eat fish and chicken by Dan’s Fish Fry Service. Dinner includes sides and dessert.
5. Oct.
Miami Indian Heritage Days: Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 1-4 p.m. Adults $7, ages 65+ and 3-17 $5, members and children 2 and younger free. A guided tour of the house is included. Today, the Miami Indian Alliance of Miami Indians will present wiikiammi cattail matting at the longhouse.
9. Oct.
Rummage sale: New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven. Noon-3 p.m. Early-bird shopping $2 from 9 a.m.-noon. Public welcome without charge noon-6 p.m. Sale sponsored by New Haven United Methodist Church Women.
10. Oct.
Rummage sale: New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with a $2 bag sale 3-6 p.m. Sale sponsored by New Haven United Methodist Church Women.
11. Oct.
Fish and tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor.
12. Oct.
Autumn Harvest Fest: Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds, 680 W. Squawbuck Road, Columbia City. Food trucks, food vendors, craft show, flea market, farm toy show, kids’ activities, music, car show, tractor pull. Visit whitleycounty4h.com for details.
17. Oct.
Senior Saints in concert: First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 12:20 p.m. Enter through Door 5. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
18. Oct.
Fish fry: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne. Adults $10, ages 10 and younger $5.
Church rummage sale: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 1-5 p.m. Today’s sale includes a bake sale. Proceeds go to church outreach programs.
19. Oct.
Church rummage sale: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-noon. Bag sale on this second day of the rummage sale. Proceeds go to church outreach programs.
Mensa admission test: First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. Registration begin at 9:30 a.m., testing begins at 10 a.m. Park on the Berry Street (north) side of the church, look for signs, Room 304; take elevator or stairs to third floor. $30 and photo ID required. Must be age 14 or older. For more information, contact Dan Klopfenstein, 260-710-0030, danswissmr@aol.com.
20. Oct.
Senior Saints in concert: Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill. 6 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
22. Oct.
Fort Wayne Area Community Band concert season begins: John & Ruth Rhinehart Music Center, Purdue Fort Wayne campus, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne. Downbeat 7:30 p.m. Adults $8, seniors $7, 18 and under free. Fort Wayne Area Community Band starts a year-long celebration of presenting concerts to local audiences for 40 years. Many of the works performed at their first two concerts in 1980 will be on the program. Among those are the Spanish march “Amparito Roco,” “El Capitan March,” “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral,” “Grand Canyon Fanfare,” selections from “Man of La Mancha,” the “Thunderer March,” “Variations on a Korean Folk Song” and the “William Byrd Suite.”
26. Oct.
St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen Ministries annual fundraiser: St. Mary’s Mother of God Church, 1102 S. Lafayette St., Fort Wayne. $10 a person, $100 reserved table for eight. Cash bar, food, silent and live auctions. Dancing to the music of Çhris Worth & Co. Call 260-450-5170 for tickets.
Rummage & Yummage Sale: Bethany Lutheran Church, 2435 Engle Road, Fort Wayne. 8 a.m.-noon. Items for sale include clothing for ladies, men and children, household items and toys. Baked items will also be on sale. Proceeds go towards ladies’ mission projects.
2. Nov.
Church Street Corner Bazaar: Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St., Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Snack bar 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For table rentals, call Carol at 260-632-5443. All vendors welcome. 6-ft. table $25.
8. Nov.
Fish and tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor.
9. Nov.
Craft bazaar and bake sale: Martini Lutheran Church, 333 E. Moeller Road, New Haven. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. A light breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. For table reservations contact Barb Johnson at 260-414-0271.
