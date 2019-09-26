Sept. 14

01:13 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of Tanglewood Drive

22:34 Juvenile investigation, Adams Center Road at SR 930

Sept. 15

13:47 Personal injury crash, Broadway Street at Lincoln Highway

18:40 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Adams Center Road

Sept. 16

09:42 Serving protective order, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway

15:27 Cat investigation, 6000 block of Moeller Road

Sept. 17

13:23 Domestic, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road

Sept. 18

08:49 Community Oriented Policing, 800 block of East Lincoln Highway

12:28 Dog investigation, Arrow Pass at Werling Road

12:40 Pick up prisoner, 700 block of East SR 930

13:09 Dog investigation, 800 block of East Lincoln Highway

13:35 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road

13:38 Traffic stop at Landin and North River roads

19:22 Problem unknown, 1100 block of East SR 930

Sept. 19

11:04 Contact, 300 block of East Lincoln Highway

20:34 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road

Sept. 20

08:34 Serving protective order, 7200 block of Moeller Road

09:03 Serving protective order, 1300 block of Green Road

15:55 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road

