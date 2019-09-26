Sept. 14
01:13 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of Tanglewood Drive
22:34 Juvenile investigation, Adams Center Road at SR 930
Sept. 15
13:47 Personal injury crash, Broadway Street at Lincoln Highway
18:40 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Adams Center Road
Sept. 16
09:42 Serving protective order, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway
15:27 Cat investigation, 6000 block of Moeller Road
Sept. 17
13:23 Domestic, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road
Sept. 18
08:49 Community Oriented Policing, 800 block of East Lincoln Highway
12:28 Dog investigation, Arrow Pass at Werling Road
12:40 Pick up prisoner, 700 block of East SR 930
13:09 Dog investigation, 800 block of East Lincoln Highway
13:35 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road
13:38 Traffic stop at Landin and North River roads
19:22 Problem unknown, 1100 block of East SR 930
Sept. 19
11:04 Contact, 300 block of East Lincoln Highway
20:34 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road
Sept. 20
08:34 Serving protective order, 7200 block of Moeller Road
09:03 Serving protective order, 1300 block of Green Road
15:55 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road
