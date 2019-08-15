August 2

12:19 Zach check, 5300 block of New Haven Avenue

16:35 Traffic stop, Hartzell Road and East Lincoln Highway

16:43 Suspicious parked vehicle, occupied, 600 block of Hartzell Road

17:05 Disturbance, 100 block of Heatherwood Lane

19:49 Warrant, 1700 block of Glencoe Boulevard

23:48 Shooting, 7200 block of Moeller Road

August 3

03:13 Nuisance, 1300 block of Canal Ridge Drive

06:22 Traffic stop, Dawkins and Doyle roads

07:57 Traffic stop, East SR 930 and Maplecrest Road

17:32 Traffic stop, 800 block of Main Street

21:37 Traffic stop, East Lincoln Highway and State Street

August 4

03:17 Disturbance, 900 block of Middle Street

August 5

11:20 Cat investigation, 400 block of West Lincoln Highway

12:18 Dog investigation, 300 block of Broadway Street

18:57 Protection order service, 6500 block of Moeller Road

23:44 EMS, 1700 block of South Webster Road

August 6

10:45 EMS, 3100 block of South Doyle Road

21:16 Assist, East Lincoln Highway and Keller Drive

August 7

08:44 Injured animal, 300 block of Rose Avenue

11:54 Traffic stop, East Lincoln Highway and Keller Drive

August 8

08:43 Traffic stop, 6900 block of East SR 930

08:54 Warrant service, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway

09:09 Warrant service, 300 block of Cottonwood Drive

12:55 Warrant service, 1600 block of Orkney Lane

16:42 Follow-up, 1700 block of East Lincoln Highway

