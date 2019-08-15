August 2
12:19 Zach check, 5300 block of New Haven Avenue
16:35 Traffic stop, Hartzell Road and East Lincoln Highway
16:43 Suspicious parked vehicle, occupied, 600 block of Hartzell Road
17:05 Disturbance, 100 block of Heatherwood Lane
19:49 Warrant, 1700 block of Glencoe Boulevard
23:48 Shooting, 7200 block of Moeller Road
August 3
03:13 Nuisance, 1300 block of Canal Ridge Drive
06:22 Traffic stop, Dawkins and Doyle roads
07:57 Traffic stop, East SR 930 and Maplecrest Road
17:32 Traffic stop, 800 block of Main Street
21:37 Traffic stop, East Lincoln Highway and State Street
August 4
03:17 Disturbance, 900 block of Middle Street
August 5
11:20 Cat investigation, 400 block of West Lincoln Highway
12:18 Dog investigation, 300 block of Broadway Street
18:57 Protection order service, 6500 block of Moeller Road
23:44 EMS, 1700 block of South Webster Road
August 6
10:45 EMS, 3100 block of South Doyle Road
21:16 Assist, East Lincoln Highway and Keller Drive
August 7
08:44 Injured animal, 300 block of Rose Avenue
11:54 Traffic stop, East Lincoln Highway and Keller Drive
August 8
08:43 Traffic stop, 6900 block of East SR 930
08:54 Warrant service, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway
09:09 Warrant service, 300 block of Cottonwood Drive
12:55 Warrant service, 1600 block of Orkney Lane
16:42 Follow-up, 1700 block of East Lincoln Highway
