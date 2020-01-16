HUNTERTOWN — Months after opening his Huntertown pinball arcade, Wizard’s World owner Mike Burgess was the sole qualifier among northeast Indiana competitors for the 2018 International Flipper Pinball Association’s state championship. Although he finished 14th in the state, Burgess set himself a bigger goal of deepening the pool. Two years later, Wizard’s World has hosted 5,000 local tournament participants and 17 qualifiers for this year’s annual 24-player statewide event, which will take place Saturday in Indianapolis.
“We always knew the Fort Wayne area had a tremendous competitive nature, but this level of interest and dedication blew the lid off our expectations,” Burgess said.
While Wizard’s World competitors are hard at work in Indy this weekend, 45 other state championship finals, along with Washington D.C. and eight Provinces in Canada, will be underway. These finals represent 1,024 IFPA registered players competing for their share of nearly $95,000 in cash and a state or provincial title, along with securing a spot in the IFPA North American Pinball Championship in Colorado this March.
Of those more than 1,000 qualifiers, 17 are from northeast Indiana:
Adam Bolinger, Fort Wayne
Mike Burgess, Fort Wayne
Graham Stiver, Fort Wayne
Travis Hockemeyer, Fort Wayne
Scott Elliott, Columbia City
Mattison Ogden, Kendallville
Ben Finkel, Fort Wayne
Kevin Adkins, Churubusco
Joshua Franklin, Fort Wayne
Matt Owen, Fort Wayne
Nick Squires, Auburn
Molly Oury, LaGrange
Mark Moore, Ligonier
Deb Dull, Fort Wayne
Chris Wamsley, Columbus
Chris Fogel, Fort Wayne
Lukas Bakle, Fort Wayne
Wizard’s World Player Scott Elliott, of Columbia City, will defend his state title as this year’s fifth seed.
“It’s been a labor of love for the Wizard’s World team, yet credit goes to the competitors who have made the personal investment to improve and be counted among the best,” Burgess said.
More than 76,000 players worldwide are registered with the IFPA, and 10 of the 17-player Wizard’s World contingent are ranked in the top 500.
Although built for championship-level competition, the family-oriented atmosphere at Wizard’s World has become a destination for private parties, including birthdays, employee recognition and church youth groups, just to name a few. The arcade is located at 14613 Lima Road, Huntertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.