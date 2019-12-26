A crowd of more than 300 braved more than 30 minutes standing around in bone-chilling cold temperatures the afternoon of Dec. 18 in Huntertown, bracing against an unrelenting icy northwest wind, just to watch a once-injured and now-recovered bald eagle being released back into the wild.
Once free, the eagle flew about 20 feet along the line of onlookers before finding the wind and turning about 120 degrees to vanish in the distance. The entire release lasted less than 5 seconds, but drew a huge “ahhh” followed by a loud cheer as the bird flew away.
Ted Geers, president of Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center of Fort Wayne, the organization that nursed the bird back to health, said it just doesn’t get any more spectacular than this.
The bird, known only as “the eagle,” spent the last 10 weeks of his life recuperating and rehabilitating under the care of Soarin’ Hawks veterinarians and volunteers. The not-for-profit organizations has been looking after and taking care of injured raptors from around the area for more than 20 years now, but Wednesday’s release was still very special. It’s not every day Soarin’ Hawk sends a 4-year-old, 12-pound bald eagle back into the wild.
His story was one that’s not unfamiliar to Soarin’ Hawk volunteers. In late September, the eagle had been feeding on an animal in the road when he was struck by a passing car. The collision broke the bird of prey’s clavicle, leaving him unable to fly. Another motorist on the road saw the strike and called Soarin’ Hawk and reported the accident. It took volunteers two days to find the injured raptor.
Unable to fly or hunt without Soarin’ Hawk’s intervention, it is likely the eagle would have perished.
The group was started in 1996 by a small group of volunteers who thought someone needed to start looking out of the area’s raptor population.
“Before Soarin’ Hawk, there simply was no other resource around to help injured raptors,” said Geers. “So we stepped in and filled the void.”
Each year, the local organization rescues and rehabilitates about 250 injured raptors, from eagles to hawks, falcons to owls. Soarin’ Hawk veterinarians and volunteers evaluate, treat, feed, heal, rehabilitated and finally release those animals back into the wild. The organization made up of about 200 volunteers is completely funded by donations.
“We receive no government money of any kind or sort,” Geers said. “We have one part-time employee, a vet tech, and everyone else, including our veterinarian, are volunteers.”
Soarin’ Hawk volunteers cover a large section of Indiana. Its representatives have traveled as far south as Muncie on a rescue mission, and they routinely make trips into Steuben, Noble and LaGrange counties in the north. It is one of about three organizations like it in the state.
An eagle’s release like that on Wednesday is not common for the group. Soarin’ Hawk volunteers are more apt to get calls about red-tailed hawks, a far more common bird-of-prey found in northern Indiana, Geers said. They also rescue and release many screech owls, barred owls, and great horned owls.
“We see a few eagles, and occasionally, a peregrine falcon, but we’re more likely to see a red tail or a cooper’s hawk,” he explained. “A few years ago we had a snowy owl who got injured as she was passing through the area. We released her in northern LaGrange County because according to state laws, we can’t pass a state line with a bird.”
The community has partnered with Soarin’ Hawk to help the organization do its job even better. Soarin’ Hawk is wrapping up construction on a new home for the organization, just outside of Huntertown. That compound includes a new medical suite, several aviaries, and a flight area to rehabilitate injured birds. The organization does have 16 permanent residents at its facility, birds whose injuries prevented Soarin’ Hawk from being returned to the wild. One of those birds in a mature bald eagle. The group uses those birds as part of an educational program its volunteers present in schools more than 100 times a year.
The eagle that was released Dec. 18 had spent nearly a month in Soarin’ Hawk’s intensive care unit and the rest of his time with the organization in its rehabilitation program. That includes several weeks of special rehabilitation sessions calling creancing, where the bird is tethered to a strong piece of cord and allowed to fly short distances.
Geers, who helped exercise the eagle, said as the weeks of rehab went on, the bird grew stronger and stronger, and by the end of his time in rehab, it got harder and harder to hang on the special cord used to creance him.
Wednesday, Soarin’ Hawk volunteer Ellen Wilson was given the honor of releasing the eagle. Outfitted with a special pair of nearly shoulder-length leather gloves, Wilson held the bird tightly between her arms, keeping its wings carefully folded against its body and its talons tightly gripped in her hands as she waited for the signal to turn the eagle loose. The bird was fitted with a special hood to help keep him calm until the release.
Once the hood was removed and his wings set free, the eagle wasted little time in getting into the air and flying away from the crowd that came to watch him go.
“That was really something special,” said a man with a camera who came just to get a few pictures of the release. As he started walking back to his car, looking at his images, he proudly turned to another man in the crowd and showed him an image.
“I got my shot,” he said proudly.
To learn more about Soarin’ Hawk, its birds, and its programs, visit the group’s webpage at soarinhawk.org.
