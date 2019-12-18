Despite concerns from residents, Fort Wayne City Council approved rezoning about 5.4 acres at 6031 Evard Road from R1 single-family residential to R3 multiple family residential at its Dec. 10 meeting.
That rezoning was necessary for the developer, Solid Rock Properties LLC, to build a seven-building apartment complex with 38 units.
However, residents in an adjacent neighborhood, Eldorado Hills, expressed concern at a previous City Council meeting that the development will affect drainage in their neighborhood.
Despite the rezoning getting a previous unanimous do-pass from the Plan Commission, council held the ordinance hoping that new information would shed light on the issue.
Michelle Wood, a senior planner with the planning services department, was back at the table, along with the developer, on Dec. 10 for the same issue. Eldorado Hills Association President Diane Miller presented copies of a topography map to council that showed how water ran downhill into their yards. Her concern and that of her fellow neighbors were that the development would exacerbate the problem that the neighborhood already has with poor drainage.
Todd Bauer, representing developer Chad Keysor, noted that the new development will include a detention basin that could possibly help relieve some of Eldorado’s drainage issues.
But Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said, “Obviously, we’re not alleviating their fears.”
Bauer said, “They’ve got issues in the neighborhood we can’t solve.”
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, wanted to know why nobody from City Utilities was there to talk about the technical aspects of the project. But Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, said, “City Utilities is not going to get into a project with negative consequences.”
In the end, a majority of council members chose to side with the developer, voting 6-2 for the rezoning. Jehl and Paddock voted against it, and Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, was absent.
In other council business, two bills of interest, one that would provide Science Central with $500,000 in Legacy money for a planetarium installation, and another that will change the tax abatement process, will be discussed at the Dec. 17 meeting.
