FORT WAYNE — They might be new to the conference, but tournament championships aren’t in short supply at Homestead. The Lady Spartans won their second straight SAC Holiday Tournament on Saturday, defeating South Side 52-43 at Wayne High School.
“It’s almost bittersweet. We know how big of a tournament it is, and coming into it we knew how hard the competition was going to be,” Homestead senior Sydney Graber said.
Graber led the Spartans’ offense with 17 points and nine rebounds in her final holiday tournament game Saturday. She was closely followed by 6-foot-3 sophomore Ayanna Patterson, who put up 15 points.
“I just want to do everything in my power to help my team win, and be a good teammate, a good senior leader because I’ve been here before, I’ve experienced all this as a freshman and a junior, and I just want to pass it along to the younger classes,” Graber said.
South Side’s Olivia Smith scored the Archers’ first six points while Homestead spread the wealth among four players in the first quarter. The Archers ended the first eight minutes with a 5-0 run, including a three by Smith to take the lead 13-12.
Homestead reclaimed the lead with an 8-0 run in the second quarter while limiting South Side to just one bucket. Graber scored six of the Spartans’ 10 points to put Homestead up 22-17 at halftime.
Both teams scored a pair of 3-pointers in a close third quarter. The Archers briefly took the lead with two minutes left, thanks to back-to-back buckets by senior Alaya Chapman. Homestead responded with a five-point run, closing out the quarter with a three by junior Grace Sullivan to lead 32-29.
The Spartans led by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter, but South Side managed to come within six after Smith and junior Jas Combs sparked the offense with a 3-pointer each with about three minutes left to play. The Spartans capitalized on a bonus, finishing the game with three straight free throws to seal the win.
“Coming into the game tonight, we knew they were going to give us everything they had, so we really had to focus on the fundamentals,” Graber said. “I think we were mentally tough, we really pushed through and there was a lot of adversity. Both teams were tired — we both had two games tonight — just fighting through the tiredness and fatigue.”
The Spartans made it to Saturday’s championship with a blowout 96-24 win over Snider and a 44-38 victory over Bishop Luers on Saturday morning.
“With Luers this morning and South Side tonight we knew we were getting tired, and both teams were going to give it everything they had,” Graber said. “Tonight was a test for us, and we really prepared well.”
The Spartans have now won four of the past six holiday tournaments. South Side won its last championship in 2017.
