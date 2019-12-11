Rend Collective is coming to the Embassy Theatre on Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m. Echo Concerts is presenting this event.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are $22.50 for general admission, $40 early entry and $60 VIP can be purchased at at ticketmaster.com.
Hailing from Northern Ireland, Rend Collective strives to share and celebrate the good news of Jesus all around the world. Their favorites include “Counting Every Blessing,” “My Lighthouse,” “Build Your Kingdom” and “Your Name is Power.“
Rend Collective harkens back to their roots-y, unique sound — originally birthed out of Bangor, Ireland — for their sixth studio album, “Good News,” which was released Jan. 19.
