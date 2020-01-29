Winter guard directors will describe the intricacies of the performance-based activity with similar affection and perhaps similar words. Unique characteristics surface, though, when multiple flag corps flow in their own styles to their chosen themes.
Northeast Indiana audiences will have two opportunities to witness those subtleties this winter as dozens of high school units interpret their stories for invitational audiences. Fifteen area schools will be among the dozens of schools performing Saturday, Feb. 1, at Bishop Dwenger High School’s Winter Fantasy. The second opportunity will be Feb. 29 at Carroll High School. (For details of the Carroll show, follow this newspaper or ihscga.org.)
Danielle Burgett directs the varsity and cadet corps at Bishop Dwenger H.S. She invites and urges the public to use the occasion to support the students’ efforts.
“We need to start appreciating our arts a little more,” Burgett said. “I don’t just do this for the pretty flags and pretty glitter, but I really enjoy the experience that my students get from this, the different life lessons they can learn, prioritizing time management, understanding how to pick themselves up and knowing that life keeps moving and we need to work harder next time.
“I think we need to be supporting our kids in anything they want to do, whether it be marching band or winter guard or any of these activities.”
Admission is $7 per person, $3 for children 5 or younger, and infants in lap are welcome for free. Shows begin at 11 a.m. The day ends with awards at 4:20 p.m. In between, the audience will see shows by Bishop Dwenger, Norwell, Columbia City, Woodlan, New Haven, DeKalb, Heritage, Wayne, Angola, Snider, Northrop, Concordia Lutheran, Carroll, East Noble and Homestead units.
Show are spaced just 7 minutes apart.
“We have 7 minutes to get in the gym, set up everything, perform our 4-minute-and-30-second show and then get everything out,” Burgett said. “It is a tight window. You’ve got to be a well-oiled machine. Everybody has to know their part.”
Geoff Goelz directs the Homestead winter guard, which hopes to build on a successful 2019 season, having reached the finals of a Winter Guard International regional and finishing third in Indiana High School Color Guard Association Open Class.
The young women of Homestead and Bishop Dwenger will present shows based on summoning inner strength to survive adversity.
For the Bishop Dwenger varsity, the show is entitled “Building on Faith.” Burgett describes the message as “really knowing where you are in your beliefs and continuing to build on that when you reach adversity or rough patches.”
“It’s really also employing your faith and knowing it’s not going to abandon you,” she said. Starting with several boxes, the corps will construct a fully built cross by the end of the show.
For Goelz and the Homestead varsity, the show is “If the Shoe Fits.” Goelz described the show as “essentially the story of Cinderella and basically how her mother, before she passed away, taught her daughter to always be courageous and kind and how that helped her throughout her life, even during the turmoil with her stepsisters and her stepmother beating her down. Being courageous and kind helped.”
Homestead’s show will employ the songs “In the Dust of Our Days” by Lambert and “I Won’t Complain” by Benjamin Clementine.
“Winter guard is a performance based activity in which we dance, we spin, we perform to recorded music and we use flags and rifles and sabres to help us express the musical intent and the concept which we’re trying to portray for the audience,” Goelz said.
Goelz is assisted by Lauren Lawhead, Robby Longboy, Sabrina Medert, Josie Gianotti, Chad Young and Hannah Griffore.
Goelz shared in writing the show. “It’s a combination of myself and Lauren and Robby,” he said. “We all kind of pitch in and write a little bit. Lauren writes primarily the dance. Robby writes primarily weapons, and then I write weapons and flags.”
Goelz said band director Brad Wadkins and associate director Bryen Warfield are very supportive. “Brad does a lot behind the scenes,” Goelz said.
Homestead fields just one group, the varsity, which this year consists of 29 members. “They try out for guard when they’re about to come up to freshmen,” he said, “and we do have some kids who are sophomores and this is their first year in guard.” Try-outs are in April, with students qualifying for fall marching band color guard and remaining eligible for winter guard.
He encourages the community to come watch the Homestead guard perform at Bishop Dwenger and at Carroll.
The school also will give the guard a send-off the evening of March 20, on the eve of the state finals. Details will be available soon. “We invite friends, family, other students, whoever wants to attend,” he said. “It’s free. We celebrate the kids and the kids do a run for the audience and then the next day is our state championship performance.”
In addition to IHSCGA events, Homestead is participating in two Winter Guard International regionals, including one in Kentucky. “So that’s an added expense we’ve taken on this year, but it’s a great opportunity and exposure for the kids,” Goelz said.
Homestead will perform at 4:11 p.m. Saturday, in the final show of the day at the Bishop Dwenger Winter Fantasy.
Goelz is in his third year as director of the Homestead winter guard.
Burgett, at Bishop Dwenger, directs two winter guard corps. “My varsity is called the Bishop Dwenger Radiance and Bishop Dwenger Radiance II is our fourth to eighth grades, so they are our smaller babies,” she said. “They learn the fundamentals on how to catch a flag, how to dance, until they graduate to the varsity group which employs more challenging moves.”
Burgett works with the several middle schools that feed into Bishop Dwenger. “That’s what really fuels our varsity,” she said.
She is assisted by Alan Temby.
In her third year as Bishop Dwenger director, Burgett said this is the first time the show is faith-based. “Last year our show was about nightmares, the year before it was about finding your way through difficult times. I like to build their shows in order for them to grow as a performer,” she said.
Burgett graduated from Snider High School, from where she remembers Kevin Klee as “my band director for life.” She was a member of the marching band for four years and a member of the winter guard for three. “They didn’t offer it the first year but when they did I was into it,” she said.
“There are quite a few influential people in the color guard world that I had the privilege to learn under and I try to employ all the things that they taught me,” she said.
