Despite the winter weather, there’s no reason for people not to get a move on. Fort Wayne Community Schools will host its ninth annual Zumbathon 2020 fundraiser 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd.
The fundraiser benefits Study Connection, a program that provides one-on-one tutoring for elementary school students at FWCS. There are 32 elementary schools in Fort Wayne Community Schools.
Students and tutors meet one hour once a week to provide consistent academic assistance and mentoring to students who may not otherwise receive it.
According to Jessica Swinford, FWCS community program coordinator, the family-friendly event is one of two fundraisers she plans to raise funds for operation for Study Connection.
Registration costs $20 at the door, cash or check. Doors open at noon. The first 100 people will receive a Study Connection gym bag. Attendance varies from 80-100 people, depending on the year.
According to a FWCS press release, area Zumba instructors will lead the group of participants in two hours of dancing, sweating and fun. Zumba is a combination of Latin dancing and cardiovascular workout.
“There will be eight instructors total,” Swinford said.
Participants need no previous Zumba experience to participate, and a track will be available for walking for those who cannot do the group exercise, but still wish to participate.
Study Connection has approximately 600 tutors and 400 students.
“Our tutors are all volunteers from various organizations, and businesses, people who want to give back,” Swinford said.
The program has positive effects and provides the students with a confidence boost and the opportunity to build a relationship with a mentor.
“The kids’ faces light up when they see their tutor for that year,” Swinford said.
In fact, it’s not uncommon for a tutor to request the same student the following year once they’ve bonded. The program tries to accommodate all the requests they can, Swinford said.
“My favorite part is just getting out in the community, building that connection, seeing that tutor-student bond,” Swinford said.
People interested in becoming tutors are welcome. For more information on Study Connection or Zumbathon 2020, call 260-467-8810.
