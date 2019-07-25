When Jerry Reff resolved to dedicate his music to spiritual service, he searched for a name for his new group.
”You’re trying to pick out names and you’re throwing out catchy things,” said Reff, pronounced “reef.” Then he read Isaiah 6:1 and was taken by the image of the “Lord, high and exalted, seated on a throne; and the train of his robe filled the temple.” (New International Vision) “And I thought wow, that works,” Reff said.
On Friday, the band’s name covered the backdrop for four musicians in the gazebo of Riverside Gardens in Leo-Cedarville. The band plays the occasional community event. “We’ll play anywhere that’s willing to hear the love of Christ,” Reff said. But about every Sunday the group will be found at Messiah Lutheran Church at Stellhorn and Lahmeyer roads in northeast Fort Wayne. “We play some hymns but in general we play contemporary Christian music,” he added.
Reff said Isaiah’s Vision was formed in about 2004. “I’d been playing club music and bar music for years and I kept talking about playing music for the Lord and I finally decided I’m making the break and I just did it,” Reff said. He said he has always felt it was the right decision. “Without question,” he said. “I’ve having more fun that I’ve ever had playing music. I’ve been playing guitar for about 50 years and I’m getting more fulfillment out of playing this than any other music I’ve ever played. Now it’s still rock’ n’ roll because we’re rockers at heart.”
He said fellow guitarist Bill Bremer has been associated with the band almost from the beginning. The roster now stands at about six, but other obligations and illness pared Friday’s turnout to Reff, Bremer, guitarist Owen Counterman and drummer Warren Jarvis. Sound man Sam Glassley also set up for Friday’s concert.
The band will play Labor Day weekend at the Blueberry Festival in Plymouth.
The Riverside Gardens summer music series continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, with Fort Wayne jazz artist Dan Heath. Riverside Gardens is on the east bank of the St. Joseph River in Leo-Cedarville, at 14701 Schwartz Road, Grabill.
(0) comments
