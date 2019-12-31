Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. High 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.