The Northeast Indiana Base Community Council plans the sixth annual Race for the Warrior 5K/10K runway race for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Fort Wayne International Airport.
Participants may walk with their furry friends if they choose. They will celebrate in patriotic style by running, walking, rucking or even riding a pedal trolley down the same airstrips that used to service more than 100,000 military personnel during World War II.
The Race for the Warrior is a fundraiser that supports the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council’s Military Support Fund and other year-round programs for members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, veterans and military families.
Each participant will receive an official Race for the Warrior T-shirt, and a swag bag provided by sponsors and community partners. Both the 5K and 10K are certified by US Track & Field, and awards will be given for male and female age groups and overall winners.
Interested participants can find additional race information at www.raceforthewarrior.org.
The post-race party includes music, food, military static displays and activities for all ages. Runners age 21 and over will also receive one free beer.
Race packet pickup will be Friday, April 24, from 4-7 p.m. at Fleet Feet and the day of the race at the registration area starting at 7 a.m.
