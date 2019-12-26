Dec. 14

New Haven P.D.

15:54 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Adams Center Road

17:58 Traffic stop, Edgerton at Ryan roads

20:51 Unwanted party, 7000 block of East SR 930

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

Woodburn

No reports

Dec. 15

New Haven P.D.

00:17 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Adams Center Road

18:43 Disturbance, 900 block of West SR 930

Leo-Cedarville

14:44 Domestic, 8600 block of Gerig Road

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

Dec. 16

New Haven P.D.

00:34 Domestic, 6900 block of East SR 930

12:45 Traffic stop, 7200 block of East Paulding Road

17:27 Traffic stop, Maplecrest Road at SR 930

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

13:36 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

No reports

Dec. 17

New Haven P.D.

04:01 Man down, 3100 block of South Doyle Road

10:48 Serving warrant, 1600 block of Hartzell Road

11:03 Serving warrant, 2800 block of block of Adams Center Road

18:03 Follow up, 6000 block of Moeller Road

22:05 Traffic hazard, SR 930 at Hartzell Road

22:11 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 1600 block of Summit Street

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

06:37 Property damage crash, 9700 block of SR 1

23:26 Unwanted party, 12700 block of SR 1

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

Dec. 18

New Haven P.D.

1 extra patrol

12:58 Follow up, 6800 block of West SR 930

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

12:16 Traffic stop, Fahlsing Road at Overmeyer Street

Dec. 19

New Haven P.D.

06:52 EMS, 11900 Edgerton Road

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

10:26 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

12:47 Juvenile investigation, 14900 block of Wayne Street

15:47 Property damage crash at Amstutz and Hosler roads

20:49 Suicidal threats, 10000 block of Black Street

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

Dec. 20

New Haven P.D.

08:28 Traffic stop, Adams Center Road at Wilson Lane

12:27 Assist, SR 930 at Adams Center Road

13:57 Traffic stop at Adams Center and Seiler roads

21:43 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads

21:51 Assist, SR 930 at Wayne Haven Drive

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

06:20 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

04:17 Audible alarm, 22400 block of Main Street

