It was a night of fun and bonding, as moms and sons exchanged volleys. The Mother-Son Nerf War attracted family members to the New Haven-Adams Township Park and Recreation Center Nov. 23.
Angela Daniel coordinated the event, in response to a call for activities equivalent to daddy-daughter dance night. “So moms were like ‘What do we do with our kids? We have boys.’ And we had a really good turnout,” Daniel said.
The event was for boys at least 6 years old, though no upper age limit was imposed.
Nerf warriors were assigned to a target shooting practice grounds to keep them busy until they were admitted to the battle zone. Groups then rotated into and through the battle zone.
Photos by John Legg
