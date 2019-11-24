NEW HAVEN — New Haven’s girls basketball team is off to a 1-3 start to the season, picking up its first win over Canterbury on Nov. 21, 64-21.
The girls fell 72-18 to Woodlan in the Nov. 5 opener, followed by a 64-25 loss to Concordia on Nov. 9. The Bulldogs dropped a 61-49 game to Blackhawk Christian on Nov. 15.
New Haven hosted Bluffton on Tuesday, then returns from the Thanksgiving break by traveling to Wayne on Dec. 4 and East Noble on Dec. 7.
