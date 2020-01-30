Bishop Luers High School’s Minstrels mixed show choir competed Saturday at the Bishop Dwenger High School Summit Show Choir Invitational. The Minstrels took second place in Tier II. The choir took sixth place on Jan. 18 at the Jay County Show Choir Spectacular, with Jordan Lattimore as best soloist.
Luers’ swing choir has been performing since 1975.
Luers will present its own show choir invitational March 7. The schedule for the Midwest Show Choir Invitational continues to take shape.
