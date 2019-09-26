Retired Allen Superior Court Judge Dan Heath spoke to Leo Elementary School students about the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17.
He started off telling the assembly he is an alumnus — he attended the same school 59 years ago. He said he had “fond memories of going here from first to sixth grade.”
And he has another connection to the school; his daughter, Sarah Will, is a teacher there.
The presentation fits in well with Leo’s curriculum, said Principal William Diehl. The fifth grade is studying the roots of the Revolutionary War all year. Leo is now a fourth- through sixth-grade school.
Sept. 17 was an appropriate day to talk about the Constitution. “Two hundred thirty two years ago our founders signed the new Constitution,” Health told the students.
He said it’s a document “other countries have tried to follow since we signed our Constitution.”
Heath said to go without a constitution would be like playing a basketball game without rules. “We have to have leaders making decisions so we can play the game,” he said.
He said one benefit of the Constitution is that, for example, the students’ parents can talk about the president freely without fear of being thrown into jail.
As he explained the origins of the Constitution, the Constitutional Convention and touched on the history of that era he introduced concepts that framed the U.S. Constitution and often still create conflicts today.
Heath explained how English philosopher John Locke believed power should go from the people up, not from the king down.
He explained the concept of checks and balances and the three branches of government. He explained how court rulings can be appealed. “I’m a judge,” he said. “You can take my decision to someone above me.”
And to put it all in perspective for the students, he reminded them that communications was vastly different when the Constitution was framed: specifically, no cell phones. “The fastest mode of transportation was on horseback,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.