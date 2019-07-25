The Leo-Cedarville Town Council has decided not to reopen a long-closed section of Beulah Drive, but will seek funds to repair the remaining section south of the closed section to Hosler Road.
At the July 2 meeting, residents on Beulah agreed the short section that is closed south of Walnut Street should remain closed. A guardrail blocks it from vehicular traffic and several years ago a resident put in a sidewalk.
The original rationale for reopening the road was to provide better access for firetrucks and ambulances.
The rest of Beulah, from Main Street to Hosler Road, is slated for much-needed improvements, however. Although officially it’s a street, it looks more like an alley, complete with potholes. There’s no street sign where it intersects with Hosler Road.
City Engineer Derek Frederickson said the road is now 11 to 12 feet wide, and it will be expanded to 16 feet wide and will have drainage improvements.
It is included in the city’s application for a Community Crossings Matching Grant, which would allow the town to pay for 75 percent of the construction costs with federal aid.
In other business:
* Council approved the purchase of a new F350 Ford pickup truck outfitted with a salt spreader and new plow. The cost is $43,620.24.
* A decision needs to be made by Aug. 20 as to whether to include a new water line in the Streetscape project. The water line is a $210,000 project. Town Manager Patrick Proctor said putting the line in would promote economic development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.