SCAN is partnering with Casa Restaurants to host the 36th annual Brown Bag Lunch on Wednesday, March 10, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
SCAN, short for Stop Child Abuse and Neglect, serves 35 northern Indiana counties and provides prevention and intervention services to benefit more than 6,000 families.
The Brown Bag Lunch will take place at The Summit, 1025 W. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne. Lunches are available for pickup only. Supporters can order in advance, show up for drive-thru service on the day of the sale, or arrange for delivery of large orders.
To place an order, volunteer, or sponsor the event, visit scanfw.org/brown-bag-lunch, or contact Megan Williams, corporate relations and events specialist, at 260-421-5000, ext. 2294, or mwilliams@scaninc.org.
On the menu this year is:
• An individual portion of pasta with meatballs and a side of Casaburo salad and dinner roll for $10.
• An individual salad meal with a dinner roll for $8.
• A family-style meal, serves 20, including pasta with meatballs and Casaburo salad for $185.
This annual luncheon represents a collaboration between the Allen County Health Department, Casa and SCAN to safely prepare lunches and raise money to protect children, prepare parents, strengthen families and educate the community to Stop Child Abuse and Neglect.
“The planning process for this event has been like the rest of our services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We plan, pivot and move forward,” said Dee Szyndrowski, SCAN CEO. “When we reached out to Casa about partnering again, they immediately jumped on board and brought their expertise from the restaurant industry on how we can host this event and still make an impact for families in our community.”
Casa chefs, along with community volunteers and SCAN employees, will be social distanced and spread throughout three packing rooms with gloves and masks. Hand washing stations will be set up throughout the event.
If people don’t feel comfortable ordering a lunch this year, they can make a donation in lieu of ordering lunch. SCAN explained how these donations make a difference:
• $10, the price of one lunch, gives a child in foster care the opportunity to visit their parents.
• $18, the price of one lunch and an extra salad, helps fathers build a bond with their children in Fatherhood Engagement.
• $20, the price of two lunches, results in family rebuilding relationships during a clinical therapy session.
Located at 500 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, SCAN provides prevention and intervention services for children and families who are victims of or are at-risk for child abuse and neglect. The vast majority of services are provided at no cost to clients. For more information, visit scanfw.org. To report child abuse or neglect, call the Indiana Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline, at 800-800-5556.
