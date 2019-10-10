Concordia Lutheran High School welcomed its newest member Wednesday, but this one is quite different — he’s four legged instead of two.
The Cadets community welcomed Jared, its new comfort dog, at a special service. Jared, a 2-year-old cream-colored English retriever, was trained through the Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry and will regularly visit students.
According to Concordia’s communications manager Ashley Wiehe, he interacts with people at churches, schools, nursing homes, hospitals, at various events and in disaster response situations and after 2,000 hours of training, he’s now officially certified.
“This is the first time we’ll have a dedicated dog,” Wiehe said. Before then, the school had a visiting service dog.
According to one of his handlers and CLHS physical education teacher Pam Rusher, Jared is already having a positive effect at the school.
“He has put smiles on faces like you wouldn’t believe,” Rusher said.
It was obvious Wednesday as students greeted him with friendly head scratches and even hugs. Since comfort dogs go through special training, they can also be pets, unlike service dogs who can’t be touched by people other than their owners.
“He doesn’t lick or jump up on people,” Rusher said.
She added that he knows the command to lie in someone’s lap, which is one of his many commands. Labradors and retriever breeds are picked especially for the job because of their calming presence, Rusher said.
“He brings peace to the people who meet him,” Rusher said.
According to a school news release, “Jared is a friend who brings a calming influence and allows people to open up their hearts and receive help for what is affecting them.”
Getting used to Jared was different for each of his handlers, but they’ve all enjoyed working with him. They’ve had 24-30 hours of training with him and have taken him out to dinner, in parks and other places as part of his training.
“I knew the commands, but still needed work. We need to be proficient in handling him,” Rusher said.
The most important part of handling Jared is adapting to him and his habits. Most of the time, Jared is happy to lie down and hang out.
Pastor Chad Hoover welcomed Jared with open arms at the ceremony Wednesday.
“We welcome Jared to our Concordia family today. He will have a part-time home here,” Hoover said.
Until then, Jared will continue to roam the halls once a week and comfort students as needed.
“The training never ends,” Rusher said.
