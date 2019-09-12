WABASH — The Heritage, Leo, New Haven and Woodlan bands all won awards in their categories at the first festival of the high school marching band season.
Bands marched Saturday at the On the Banks of the Wabash festival at Bluffton High School.
The Heritage Marching Patriots took first place in Scholastic B, with the Manchester Square Band finishing second. Heritage took honors in the effect category, Manchester took the music caption, and judges awarded a tie in the visual caption.
Heritage and Manchester drum majors joined representatives of 11 other schools for the first awards presentation of the day. A game of rock-paper-scissors sent the award home with Manchester. Duplicate awards typically are distributed later in such ties.
The Marching Patriots, working under an interim band director as the season opens, presented the show titled “Found.” Kent Klee directs music, Mike Beights designed the drill, Brittany Satterthwaite designed the guard movements, Anna Huss directs the guard, and Madison Cole and Kristin Gibson compose the music staff.
In Scholastic A, New Haven’s Mighty Marching Bulldog Band took second-place honors over two Fort Wayne bands. Snider’s Mighty Marching Panther Marching Band took first, sweeping the captions. South Side and Wayne tied for third.
Todd Caffee directs the 29-member Bulldog band. Barr Sturgill instructs percussion and Kayla Kelly and Megan Emmons direct the guard. Hunter Wilson and Stephan Sharpe serve their bands as drum majors.
New Haven’s show is entitled “The Greatest Show.” In an email, band director Todd Caffee explained that the show uses music from the movie “The Greatest Showman.”
“It is a circus themed show using four songs from the movie, ‘The Greatest Show,’ ‘This is Me,’ ‘A Million Dreams’ and ‘From Now On,’ complete with a center ring where you will see acrobatics, hoops of fire, juggling and even sword swallowing,” Caffee wrote. “We were able to put our entire show on the field this year,” he wrote, explaining that that is not always possible so early in the season.
“I was very happy with our performance and our placing,” he added.
The Spirit of Woodlan took first place and swept the effect, music and visual captions in Open Class D. Adams Central was second and Triton third.
Robert Slattery directs the 62-member band. Mike Hardiek designed the drill for “1,000 Cranes.” Marcus Farr serves as visual director. Roy Castillo, Trinity Meadows and Nicole Osborn direct the guard. Matt Schoof and Jason Carlson serve as brass techs. Cody Groves is percussion tech. Derek Haag is front ensemble tech. Hannah Johnson and Nate Garstka are woodwind techs.
The Spirit of Woodlan band is a 16-time Indiana State School Music Association Class D state marching band finalist.
Leo topped four other bands to claim second place in Open Class B. DeKalb swept the captions and took first place. Huntington North finished third.
Bob Myers directs the 69-member Roar of the Lion band. Jay Webb arranged the music. Dan Wiles designed the visual show and the drill. Mike Magdich is percussion director. Michael Sattethwaite directs music. Christian Ashby directs visual. Jordan Krudop and Kiana Miller direct the color guard. Marissa Myes directs music and visual. Elijah Ross serves as drum major.
The 2019 show entitled “All the Crayons” opens with guard members standing in a giant crayon box; they turn to the audience to reveal the many colors.
Leo is an 11-time ISSMA regional finalist.
In all, 24 schools performed for a crowd that filled and overflowed the bleachers periodically as the competition intensified over more than seven hours.
It marked the first festival of the marching band season. Optional invitationals continue Saturdays into October, with Scholastic Class bands beginning Indiana State School Music Association competition Oct. 12 and Open Class bands entering ISSMA judging on Oct. 12. ISSMA SCholasic Class finals are Oct. 26 and Open Class finals are Nov. 9.
Homestead High School Spartan Alliance marching band took honors in Open Class A and earned the grand champion trophy. Homestead’s show entitled “The Reclamation Project” illustrated the music of “A Brussels Requiem,” by Bert Appermont, reflecting on terror attacks on the Belgian capital in 2016. Homestead fielded by far the largest band in the competition, at 244 musicians and guard.
Brad Wadkins directs the Homestead Spartan Alliance. “The Bluffton contest is always a great way to start the season. For all of the bands, it is the first contest of the year,” Wadkins said in an email. “All of the new shows are rolled out and it is exciting to see what everyone is doing. There are a lot of great things happening in music education in the Northeast corner of Indiana. Band directors, staffs, parents and students are all collaborating and producing excellent marching band shows and teaching students amazing life lessons.”
The awards list by category:
Scholastic B — Heritage 1st; Manchester 2nd.
Scholastic A — Snider 1st; New Haven 2nd; Wayne and South Side, tied for 3rd.
Open Class D — Woodlan 1st; Adams Central 2nd; Triton 3rd; participation awards to Eastside, Bremen and Whitko.
Open Class C — Concordia 1st; Angola 2nd; Norwell 3rd
Open Class B — DeKalb 1st; Leo 2nd; Huntington North 3rd; participation awards to Bishop Dwenger, Columbia City and East Noble.
Open Class A — Homestead 1st; Northrop 2nd.
The host Bengal Brigade marched but did not compete for trophies.
