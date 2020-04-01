Fort Wayne area nonprofits wasted no time in applying for Blue Jacket’s offer of free disinfecting and sanitation cleaning services.
By March 30, three business days after making the offer to 501c3 nonprofits in the Greater Fort Wayne area, Blue Jacket had 10 nonprofits signed up for either one-time or ongoing services, to start March 31, according to Blue Jacket Director of Marketing Brad Saleik.
Blue Jacket, which provides training and opportunities to anyone with a barrier to employment, is providing the service with $25,000 from the first “Rapid Innovation Grant” announced by the Foellinger Foundation.
These grants are designed to reward organizations who come up with a “bold and creative idea to address local issues related to the pandemic.”
The interest from nonprofits for the cleaning service is so high during the COVID-19 pandemic, and yet the number of ill patients is not expected to peak until mid- to late April. If the demand for the cleaning services goes past the four weeks for which Blue Jacket has budgeted, the agency might reapply to the foundation for more money, Saleik said.
The service not only helps other nonprofits, but gives Blue Jacket employees an opportunity to continue working instead of being laid off.
“We find that the lives of the folks who come through our Career Academy program are enriched through stable employment, something that in too many cases is interrupted right now with the shelter in place orders because of COVID-19,” Saleik said. “What has occurred over the last week of planning, due in large part to the generosity and problem-solving hearts and mindset of the Foellinger Foundation, is a wonderful case of ‘necessity being the mother of invention.’”
To be eligible for this free, first-come first-serve service, a 501c3 nonprofit must be located in the Greater Fort Wayne area. Blue Jacket is offering a one-time deep clean for organizations in a temporary shutdown situation or ongoing disinfection to those organizations remaining open such as halfway houses, shelters or food banks. All services will be customized to the needs of the organization.
“Blue Jacket’s innovative approach to problem-solving benefits not just their own clientele, but strengthens and increases the safety of the nonprofits they’ll serve. Inventive ideas like this are precisely what we’re seeking to support through the Innovative Rapid Grant opportunity,” said Cheryl Taylor, Foellinger Foundation president.
Foellinger Foundation is inviting qualified organizations to submit requests for an Innovative Rapid Grant (up to $25,000 each) or an Emergency Response Rapid Grant (up to $5,000 each). The available amount of funding is $75,000 for Innovative Rapid Grants and $100,000 for Emergency Response Rapid Grants.
Organizations can only submit one Rapid Grant request.
Emergency response funding may be used to support a variety of needs, such as (but not limited to):
• Purchasing additional cleaning or other supplies
• Resources to help respond to community needs
• Addressing workforce needs
• Other operational needs
Foellinger Foundation Rapid Grants are designed to be flexible in nature.
