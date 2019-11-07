A little bit of New Haven’s history is now a permanent part of the new Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne. The pieces are part of the Gronauer Lock that was unearthed during the construction of the U.S. 24/Interstate 469 interchange just east of town in 1999. Gronauer Lock, which took its name from its operator, Joseph Gronauer, was the only one of the 73 lifting locks on the Wabash & Erie Canal in Indiana and Ohio that survived to modern times.
Approximately 10 40-foot-long, 10- by-10-inch timbers were removed from the storage pile in Havenhurst Park and sent to Big C Lumber in Fort Wayne to be cross-cut into 2-inch-thick squares for mounting on the wall in the Park’s Compass Pavilion. The north-facing wall, which is 15-and-a-half feet tall, uses 85 sections and the smaller east-facing wall has a total of 40 sections of the historic lock. More than 500 other timbers found in 1999 have since been buried in sand below the water table in the park to preserve them for future research and appropriate use.
According to New Haven resident and historian Randy Harter, the timbers have been entrusted to the New Haven Area Heritage Association, whose job it is to see that they are properly preserved and to find applications for the remaining pieces. At an association meeting in late 2016 it was proposed that members find worthy projects that would display the historic timbers so people could learn about the Wabash & Erie Canal.
Harter, a member of the Heritage Association, contacted Allen County historian Tom Castaldi to see if he might have some ideas for using the timbers. He had been in a Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department meeting chaired by Alec Johnson where they were looking for a canal tie-in for the Compass Pavilion in Promenade Park.
When Harter told Johnson about the availability of the timbers, he was excited about the opportunity. The Heritage Association, chaired by Alison Adams, approved the use of the timbers. Harter worked with contractor Fetters Construction of Auburn and project architects from The Design Collaborative of Fort Wayne to determine the best use.
The final design called for sawing 2-inch-thick sections to be attached to the pavilion walls. Harter and Castaldi designed a sign, researched and wrote copy to explain the history of the canal that is mounted on the wall next to the lock timbers. It includes an 1868 map of Fort Wayne pin-pointing the location of the Compass Pavilion, a drawing of Gronauer Lock, a cross-section drawing of a canal boat and a photo of the packet boat Humphrey.
Use of the pavilion comes under the supervision of the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department and can be rented through its www.riverfront.org website or by calling 260-424-6000. People attending a function at the Compass Pavilion will have the opportunity to see how the canal timbers have been displayed.
The Heritage Association gave several timbers to the Canal Park Museum in Delphi, where they were used to construct a log cabin. The park operates two scale-model canal boats on a 4-mile stretch of the Wabash & Erie Canal during summer months. The boats are similar to the Sweet Breeze canal boat operated by Fort Wayne Outfitters, which is moored at Promenade Park, in good weather. It gives rides along the St. Marys, Maumee and St. Joseph rivers.
A 45-foot-long timber has been offered to the New Haven/Adams Township Parks & Recreation Department for display at the New Haven Community Center. The State Museum of Indiana in Indianapolis has used a number of Gronauer Lock pieces to reconstruct a small display lock.
Contracts were signed and ground was broken in 1832 for the 468-mile-long canal in Fort Wayne. It expanded west toward Evansville and east toward Toledo, Ohio. Gleaming white packet boats trimmed in red pulled by horses or mules began arriving in New Haven in 1843. The benefits of the canal were enormous. It transformed the area from a wilderness to a prosperous and productive agricultural region. By 1853 it stretched from Toledo to Evansville.
Unfortunately for its backers, the canal was a financial disaster. Construction costs were grossly underestimated and nearly drove Indiana into bankruptcy. Income was marginal and so it was not properly maintained. Floods periodically washed out dams and aqueducts. It had to be closed in winter because of ice and in summer there was often not enough water.
The arrival of the railroads in the 1850s and 1860s signaled the demise of canals. Some sections of the canal continued operating into the early 1880s.
