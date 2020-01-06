FORT WAYNE — Homestead’s girls basketball team had one win and one loss in Indianapolis last week.
The girls squad improved to 13-1 with a 62-50 victory over North Central (11-7).
The boys lost their second straight, falling 74-62 to the Panthers (4-5).
Both teams travel to South Side for a doubleheader on Friday, with the girls starting at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow at about 7:30 p.m.
The girls then host Northfield on Tuesday, while the boys travel to Blackhawk Christian.
