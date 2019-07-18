July 5
08:53 Warrant service, 300 block of Tweedwood Drive
July 6
11:45 Person down, occupied vehicle, 1600 block of South Ryan Road
14:25 Domestic disturbance, battery, 6000 block of Moeller Road
July 7
No reports
July 8
10:07 Eviction, 700 block of Main Street
10:33 Traffic stop, Sturm Avenue and Rose Avenue
10:42 Eviction, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway
18:20 Traffic stop, Minnich Road and Gateway Boulevard
July 9
02:31 Traffic stop, East US 30 and South Doyle Road
10:59 Protection order service, 400 block of West Lincoln Highway
17:30 Personal injury accident, Mourey Street and East SR 930
17:34 Violent mental subject, 1400 block of East SR 930
July 10
08:11 Traffic stop, Adams Center and Seiler roads
16:28 Protection order service, 400 block of West Lincoln Highway
July 11
17:08 Disabled vehicle, Adams Center and Seiler roads
12:22 Disabled vehicle, Adams Center Road and East SR 930
July 12
08:14 Contact, East SR 930 and Minnich Road
10:43 Traffic hazard, South Ryan Road and Edgerton Road
22:53 Traffic hazard, Minnich Road and I 469 Southbound on-ramp
