July 5

08:53 Warrant service, 300 block of Tweedwood Drive

July 6

11:45 Person down, occupied vehicle, 1600 block of South Ryan Road

14:25 Domestic disturbance, battery, 6000 block of Moeller Road

July 7

No reports

July 8

10:07 Eviction, 700 block of Main Street

10:33 Traffic stop, Sturm Avenue and Rose Avenue

10:42 Eviction, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway

18:20 Traffic stop, Minnich Road and Gateway Boulevard

July 9

02:31 Traffic stop, East US 30 and South Doyle Road

10:59 Protection order service, 400 block of West Lincoln Highway

17:30 Personal injury accident, Mourey Street and East SR 930

17:34 Violent mental subject, 1400 block of East SR 930

July 10

08:11 Traffic stop, Adams Center and Seiler roads

16:28 Protection order service, 400 block of West Lincoln Highway

July 11

17:08 Disabled vehicle, Adams Center and Seiler roads

12:22 Disabled vehicle, Adams Center Road and East SR 930

July 12

08:14 Contact, East SR 930 and Minnich Road

10:43 Traffic hazard, South Ryan Road and Edgerton Road

22:53 Traffic hazard, Minnich Road and I 469 Southbound on-ramp

